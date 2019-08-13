James Whiteside and Isabella Boylston Want You to Help Them Set a Guinness World Record
ABT besties Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside have a dream: To get the most dancers ever to go on pointe at the same time.
The pair, who go by the joint nickname "The Cindies," have teamed up with the morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" to try to dance into the record books on live TV. They're inviting anyone who can dance on pointe to join them outside the "Live" studio in New York City on Tuesday, September 10.
"This record breaking challenge is a great way to share our art form with a large audience and make everyone feel included. All are welcome to participate and all you have to do is stand en pointe!" they shared in a joint statement that they signed "xoxo #TheCindies."
The number they need to beat? 245.
Dr. Phillips High School Dance Magnet, Orlando Ballet and other Florida dance schools set the current record with that many dancers on pointe at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, on May 22, 2011. (250 dancers participated, but five didn't stay on pointe for the full minute it takes to count for the record.)
"Live" is a fitting setting for this latest attempt: Host Kelly Ripa trained in ballet for 13 years, and in past episodes has auditioned for The Nutcracker and gone backstage at New York City Ballet.
If you want to help the Cindies beat 245 (and possibly make an appearance on live TV), you can sign up here. You'll need to bring your own pointe shoes and dance clothes, and be ready starting at 7:30 am. Merde!
What does waacking actually involve? We got waacking queen Samar Cohen, aka Princess Lockeroo, to break down a basic arm combination from the disco-inspired style.
When Michelle Dorrance put on her first show as Dorrance Dance in 2011, in a shared evening with Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards, a charismatic teenager was featured in both choreographers' works. Critic Gia Kourlas described Caleb Teicher in The New York Times as "a sleek dancer who possesses a beguiling combination of a relaxed upper body with switchblade feet." His appearance won him a Bessie for Outstanding Individual Performance.
The day after the award ceremony, he was back in class—ballet class. His growing reputation as a hot young tap dancer was making Teicher nervous that he would find himself pigeonholed before he had time to explore other options. So, he aggressively pursued anything that would let him be "not a tap dancer."
What does cycling have to do with dancing?
For Purelements: An Evolution in Dance co-founder Kevin Joseph, it's all about freedom: "That freedom of moving through space on a bike is the same freedom I feel when I'm dancing," he says. And that sense of freedom—whether it's in the studio or in the streets—is something that Purelements is determined to give to its East Brooklyn community.
Just last week, SIX: The Musical—a new show, about the six wives of Henry VIII, that's seen wild success in the UK—announced it's officially coming to Broadway. Yes, it really is time for a pop-infused musical that delivers the skinny on the women whose fates read bluntly as: divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.
But before previews start February 13, 2020, SIX is continuing its out-of-town tryouts with a surprising twist: It will play aboard several Norwegian Cruise Line ships, beginning with the Norwegian Bliss September 1.