News Jul. 10, 2018 09:05AM EST
A Spectacular Spectacular New Musical Hits Boston
Sonya Tayeh was tapped to choreograph the stage adaptation of Baz Luhrman's opulent Moulin Rouge! Photo by Carolyn DiLoreto, Courtesy Tayeh
Paris, 1900. A penniless writer and a prized courtesan fall in love to a soundtrack mashing up Christina Aguilera with Nirvana and David Bowie with The Beatles. Baz Luhrmann's opulent Moulin Rouge! arrived on the silver screen in 2001 perfectly poised for a stage-musical adaptation, and this month it's finally happening—with Broadway darlings Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo in the lead roles and choreography by Sonya Tayeh, no less. July 10–Aug. 19. emersoncolonialtheatre.com.
