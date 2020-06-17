After Being Called Out, the National Ballet of Canada Doubles Down on Its Diversity Efforts

It struck the National Ballet of Canada like a bolt of lightning when one of its Black dancers, American-born corps de ballet member Nicholas Rose, posted an emotional video on Instagram effectively accusing the company of racism. "I'm calling you out… Do better!"
Seven days had passed since the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at Minneapolis police hands. By then, protest marches had become global, including a number in NBoC's hometown of Toronto. Several American ballet companies and other arts organizations had issued statements of solidarity in denouncing anti-Black racism. The National Ballet, as Rose complained, remained silent; but that soon changed.
Within a day, Rose's original protest was replaced by two shorter, more positive videos. "Because of that one video something sparked and—guess what?—the National Ballet of Canada is explicitly talking about race," said Rose in his new video posts. "And we are moving forward. It's happening, baby! I feel so respected and so loved and I feel equal for the first time. I feel heard."
Apart from speaking directly with Rose, company management quickly arranged meetings with other dancers of color and convened a virtual town hall for all the artists and another with the entire organization.
"Open, honest and difficult conversations took place between leadership and dancers," a statement on the company website explained. "Artists shared their experiences, their pain, and their concerns. We listened and agreed to work together to improve the culture of our organization."
This was not entirely new. Although not widely publicized, the company has been working steadily for several years to correct what it recognizes as pressing issues of inequity and lack of diversity.
Jordana Duamec in Giselle
Michael Slobodian, Courtesy NBoC
Soloist Jordana Daumec, a biracial dancer from New York City who joined the company in 2003 and became a member of its equity, diversity and inclusion task force, says she felt positive about what was already being accomplished.
Ironically, says Daumec, the fact that COVID-19 has put the company's regular activities on pause has created an opportunity for honest introspection and authentic conversation.
"The hard work will begin when we're all back in the studio," says Daumec, "but what I love about this company is that it doesn't matter what color you are or the background you're from. We all want to move forward and make our home, the National Ballet, better."
Since 2018, the company has been working with a Canadian service organization, Cultural Pluralism in the Arts Movement Ontario, to reshape its mandate and core values to address issues of equity and diversity.
Charles C. Smith, CPAMO's executive director, emphasizes that bringing about change is not like flipping a switch. It takes time and faith in the process.
"We've looked at how ballet companies across North America are approaching these issues. What does representation look like amongst the dancers, the administration, all the different departments? How do we help the company reflect what Toronto looks like? We've had a number of focus groups and one of the things that's been beautiful about it is that there's such an incredible desire to do this work."
NBoC has also been an active participant in The Equity Project: Increasing the Presence of Blacks in Ballet since its inception in 2018. The project brings together artistic and executive leaders from more than 20 large-budget professional ballet organizations with the goal of increasing the presence of Blacks throughout the ballet industry. Through this project, NBoC has also been consulting on diversity issues with Theresa Ruth Howard, founder of MoBBallet: Curating the Memoirs of Blacks in Ballet.
The events of recent weeks have brought a new urgency and immediacy to this process and awakened a realization that talk is not enough.
Among the actions NBoC has committed to are the convening of regular town halls for artists and staff, implementation of robust anti-racism/anti-bias training and the appointment of a director of equity, diversity and inclusion. Executive director Barry Hughson says the company, rather than wait for Black dancers to apply, also plans to be more proactive in recruiting them. "There's a lot more work to be done, but we are moving forward," says Hughson.
"It's not easy," adds artistic director Karen Kain, "but I feel very positive about what this is doing for our organization. We just need to get much better at it."