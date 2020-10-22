This New Netflix Series Profiles 6 of Today's Coolest Choreographers

Get ready for your next Netflix binge: On October 23, the streaming giant is dropping Move, a five-part docuseries profiling some of the biggest choreographers and performers from around the globe. Each episode provides an intimate look at a different creator and their unique contributions to the art form.
First up are American-based Memphis jookin star Charles "Lil Buck" Riley and Jon Boogz, both founders of MAI (Movement Art Is). Subsequent episodes feature Gaga creator Ohad Naharin, of Israel; avant-garde flamenco star Israel Galván, of Spain; dancehall and Jamaican folk dance choreographer Kimiko Versatile; and kathak-meets-contemporary force Akram Khan, a British-based dancemaker of Bangladeshi descent.
Packed with striking dance footage, Move virtually transports dancers lovers around the world, at a time when the majority of travel remains restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.