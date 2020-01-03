Steven McRae in David Dawson's The Human Seasons. Photo by Bill Cooper, courtesy ROH.

6 Pros' Advice for Attacking the New Year

Madeline Schrock
Jan 03, 2020

Need a little oomph as you step back into the studio post-holiday? Let these six dancers provide you a dose of inspiration to start the year off on the right foot.

Never stop pushing yourself.

During a recent class, dance legend Debbie Allen shared some major wisdom—and tough love—with her students. The lesson: Dancers don't become successful by standing on the sidelines, but by taking initiative. "I learned everybody's part, honey, and I tried to make sure I did it better than them," she says in this clip. "I'm not trying to make you be vicious. I'm trying to make you be sharp." She continues, "Don't be compromised by anybody in the front of this room that tells you you can't. I'm telling you that you can."

Reframe challenges as opportunities.

"Each challenge is an opportunity to evolve," writes The Royal Ballet's Steven McRae, who tackled singing for the Cats movie in 2019. Now, he's moved on to a more difficult challenge: recovering from an Achilles injury. In another post, he explains how "11 weeks ago I simply couldn't imagine walking again," though he's back at it already. What "impossible" task might you accomplish this year?

Aim for your goals.

At Houston Ballet, the ever-clever Chun Wai Chan relied on a bow-and-arrow prop from the company's production of Sylvia to share some wisdom in pun form: "Aiming for what we want in 2020." It might be cheesy, but it's solid advice.

Don't let past insecurities limit your future potential. 

Chloe Freytag, who danced with Miami City Ballet and now Dimensions Dance Theatre Miami, reflected on Instagram about how she's grown as an artist over the years. "Mid decade I quit dancing because I was told my body wasn't the right shape for ballet, particularly the way my legs looked in pink tights," she writes. "Ended the decade performing Sugar Plum...rocking my pink tights and feeling entirely beautiful and confident." Her takeaway? "I'm bigger than those limiting self beliefs that haunted the past decade."

Find a support system.

Leave it to Dance Theatre of Harlem's Ingrid Silva to provide inspiration and cuteness simultaneously. Being a dancer is a tough career, so having a support system—yes, your dog counts, too—is essential.

Make the best of any situation. 

"Bring it on" might as well be choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's motto. She encourages dancers to "embrace what life offers you and give back with total generosity and commitment." 2020's here. Are you committed?

Related Articles From Your Site
debbie allen ingrid silva steven mcrae annabelle lopez ochoa chun wai chan chloe freytag inspiration

Latest Posts

Ballet Hispánico's Eduardo Vilaro teaching class. Photo by Kelly Ireland, Courtesy Michelle Tabnick PR

How Can Companies Move Past Ballet’s White, Imperialist Roots?

Artistic director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico, Eduardo Vilaro weighs in on how companies can program beyond stereotypes and foster change.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
eduadro vilaro ballet hispánico programming diversity in dance
diversity in dance
Dada Masilo's Giselle. Photo by Kevin Parry, courtesy Masilo

Are We Too Precious With Classic Dance Works?

Choreographer Natascha Greenwalt loves the music of Swan Lake, but she has a few problems with the ballet itself.

"I don't see this love story," Greenwalt says. "I see—there isn't consent." To her, Siegfried seems predatory, Odette seems far too apologetic, and the Odette/Odile duality reinforces toxic tropes about women who are either dangerously sexy or not sexy enough.

"Not to mention he's been presented with every human woman in the land, and he goes for a bird," she says with a laugh. "Like, you're never enough."

Greenwalt decided to make her own version of Swan Lake for the company she co-directs, Coriolis Dance. Working on her piece, Danses des Cygnes, she initially felt daunted taking on one of the most famous works in the ballet canon. But in the age of #MeToo, with women asking for their stories to be heard and sexual assault a major topic of discussion, she also saw an opportunity to bring the age-old work into a very contemporary conversation.

In her version, Odette is a human woman who chooses to become a swan, drawn to the sense of community among the birds, and Siegfried is a swan who violates her. "I felt like, Here's my chance to take a story I find deeply problematic, and a vocabulary that's really familiar to audiences, to be able to retell my own story," she says. "My ballet is a commentary on what I experience in seeing Swan Lake, more than trying to replicate what I think it is."

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
swan lake giselle cinderella martha graham cunningham jose limon classics
classics

Editors' Picks

contest
Enter Our Video Contest
Submit Here