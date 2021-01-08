News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in December 2020

Here are the latest promotions, appointments and departures, as well as notable awards and accomplishments, from the last month (plus a few from the first week of 2021).
Comings & Goings
Helgi Tomasson
Erik Tomasson, Courtesy Resnicow and Associates
Helgi Tomasson will conclude his tenure as San Francisco Ballet's artistic director and principal choreographer by mid-2022.
Glenn Allen Sims and Linda Celeste Sims have retired from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
Jacquelyn Smiley Robinson has resigned from her role as managing director of Deeply Rooted Productions. Dominique Atwood has been named development director.
Heather Robles has been named executive director of The Bessies.
At Paris Opéra Ballet, Paul Marque has been promoted to étoile.
Milena Sidorova, Sedrig Verwoert and Wubkje Kuindersma have been appointed young creative associates at Dutch National Ballet.
Stijn Schoonderwoerd has been named general director of Dutch National Opera & Ballet.
10 Hairy Legs has folded as of December 31, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Awards & Honors
At the NY Dance and Performance Awards (the "Bessies"), the 2020 Lifetime Achievement in Dance Honorees were Arthur Avilés and Charles Rice-González, Louis Johnson, and Mary Overlie. Harkness Center for Dance Injuries, Ishmael Houston-Jones, Shannon Hummel and Peter Richards received awards for Service to the Field of Dance. Jacqulyn Buglisi received a special citation for Table of Silence.
Chicago Dance History Project will present its inaugural Maurice Seymour Award to Scott Silberstein on January 31.