News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in December 2019

Here are the latest promotions, appointments and transfers, plus notable awards and accomplishments from the last month.
Comings & Goings
Bradley Shelver has been appointed artistic director of the newly formed Brooklyn Festival Dance Company.
Hanna Kiel has been named choreographer in residence at Canada's Ballet Jörgen.
At Paris Opéra Ballet, Silvia Saint-Martin, Francesco Mura and Pablo Legasa have been promoted to premiers danseurs.
Fabrice Calmels in Lar Lubovitch's Othello
Cheryl Mann Photography, Courtesy Larisa Elizondo
Fabrice Calmels has left The Joffrey Ballet.
Amy Wood has retired from Sarasota Ballet. She remains with the company as a finance/office manager.
Sheri "Sparkle" Williams has retired from Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.
Janis Claxton Dance closed following the final performances of the late Claxton's POP-UP Duets (fragments of love) in Hong Kong.
Awards & Honors
Shen Wei will be presented with the 2020 Samuel H. Scripps/American Dance Festival Award for lifetime achievement in July, which comes with a $50,000 prize.
Lighting designer Jennifer Tipton has been named Baryshnikov Arts Center's 2019–20 Cage Cunningham Fellow. The fellowship includes a $50,000 prize distributed over two years, plus studio space and administrative support.
David Bintley was awarded a knighthood in the Queen's New Year Honours. Other dance artists recognized include Shobana Jeyasingh (Commander of the Order of the British Empire), Stephen Mear (CBE), Mirella Bartrip (Officer of the Order of the British Empire), David Toole (OBE), Judith Palmer (Member of the Order of the British Empire) and Ashley Wheater (MBE).