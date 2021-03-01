Silas Farley will succeed Jenifer Ringer as dean of the Colburn School's Trudl Zipper Dance Institute in July.

Julieta Cervantes, Courtesy Colburn School

News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in February 2021

Courtney Escoyne
Mar 01, 2021

Here are the latest promotions, appointments and departures, as well as notable awards and accomplishments, from the last month.

Comings & Goings

Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell has been named artistic director of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago.

María Riccetto has been appointed artistic director of the Ballet Nacional de Sodre.

Terry Wilson has been named artistic director of San Diego Dance Theater.

Freddie Opoku-Addaie has been appointed artistic director and chief executive of Dance Umbrella.

Didier Deschamps has been appointed artistic director of the Cannes Dance Festival, succeeding Brigitte Lefèvre beginning with the 2023 edition.

At the Colburn School's Trudl Zipper Dance Institute, Silas Farley will take over as dean and Darleen Callaghan as associate dean on July 1. They will succeed Jenifer Ringer and James Fayette, who will remain connected to the school as visiting artists.

Rena Butler has been named choreographic associate at Gibney Company.

Atlanta Ballet president and CEO Arturo Jacobs will retire at the end of July.

Rachel Abair has joined ODC as the organization's first health initiatives program director.

Awards & Honors

JanpiStar poses against a white backdrop in a parallel hinge, muscular arms on diagonal parallel to the bend of their knees. They look over their back shoulder, where their wheelchair sits.

JanpiStar

David DeSilva, Courtesy United States Artists


United States Artists 2021 Fellows include Ishmael Houston-Jones, JanpiStar, Emily Johnson, Cynthia Oliver and Ni'ja Whitson. The fellowship includes a $50,000 unrestricted grant.

The Venice Biennale awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Dance 2021 to Germaine Acogny. Oona Doherty received the Silver Lion.

Shanel Edwards received the Eva Yaa Asantewaa Grant for Queer Women(+) Dance Artists, which includes a $7,000 cash grant.

Kyle Abraham was named one of Crain's New York Business' Notable Black Leaders and Executives.

The Anderson Center at Tower View will award the 2021 A.P. Anderson Award to Ananya Chatterjea on March 26.

Courtesy Harlequin
Badge
Harlequin Floors

What Does It Take to Make a Safe Outdoor Stage for Dance?

Warmer weather is just around the corner, and with it comes a light at the end of a hibernation tunnel for many dance organizations: a chance to perform again. While social distancing and mask-wearing remain essential to gathering safely, the great outdoors has become an often-preferred performance venue.

But, of course, nature likes to throw its curveballs. What does it take to successfully pull off an alfresco show?

Marisa Grywalski and Alejandro Diaz in Dwight Rhodens "Ave Maria," part of PBT's Open Air Series last fall.

Kelly Perkovich, Courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Keeping dancers safe outside requires the same intentional flooring as you have in the studio—but it also needs to be hearty enough to withstand the weather. With so many factors to consider, two ballet companies consulted with Harlequin Floors to find the perfect floor for their unique circumstances.

Last fall, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre invested in a mobile stage that allowed the dancers to perform live for socially distanced audiences. "But we didn't have an outdoor resilient floor, so we quickly realized that if we had any rain, we were going to be in big trouble—it would have rotted," says artistic director Susan Jaffe.

The company purchased the lightweight, waterproof Harlequin's AeroDeck® sprung floor panels and the heavy-duty Harlequin Cascade™ vinyl, which is manufactured with BioCote® Antimicrobial Protection to help with the prevention of bacteria and mold. After an indoor test run while filming Nutcracker ("It felt exactly like our regular floor," says Jaffe), the company will debut the new setup this May in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park during a two-week series of performances shared with other local arts organizations.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Open Air Series last fall. The company plans to roll out their new Harlequin AeroDeck® sprung floor panels and Harlequin Cascade™ vinyl floor for more outdoor performances this spring.

Harris Ferris, Courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

In addition to the possibility of rain, a range of temperatures also has to be taken into account. When the State Ballet of Rhode Island received a grant from the state to upgrade its 15-year-old stage, executive director Ana Fox chose the Harlequin Cascade vinyl floor in the lighter gray color "so that it would be cooler if it's reflecting sunlight during daytime performances," she says.

However, for the civic ballet company's first performance on its new 24-by-48–foot stage on November 22, heat was less of a concern than the Northeastern cold. Fortunately, Fox says the surface never got icy or too stiff. "It felt warm to the feel," she says. "You could see the dancers didn't hesitate to run or step into arabesque." (The Harlequin Cascade floor is known for providing a good grip.)

"To have a safe floor for dancers not to worry about shin splints or something of that nature, that's everything," she says. "The dancers have to feel secure."

State Ballet of Rhode Island first rolled out their new Harlequin Cascade™ flooring for an outdoor performance last November.

Courtesy of Harlequin

Of course, the elements need to be considered even when dancers aren't actively performing. Although Harlequin's AeroDeck is waterproof, both PBT and SBRI have tarps to cover their stages to keep any water out. SBRI also does damp mopping before performances to get pollen off the surface. Additionally, the company is building a shed to safely store the floor long-term when it's not in use. "Of course, it's heavy, but laying down the floor and putting it away was not an issue at all," says Fox, adding that both were easy to accomplish with a crew of four people.

Since the Harlequin Cascade surface is versatile enough to support a wide range of dance styles—and even opera and theater sets—both PBT and SBRI are partnering with other local arts organizations to put their outdoor stages to use as much as possible. Because audiences are hungry for art right now.

"In September, I made our outdoor performance shorter so we wouldn't have to worry about intermission or bathrooms, but when it was over, they just sat there," says Jaffe, with a laugh. "People were so grateful and so happy to see us perform. We just got an overwhelming response of love and gratitude."

Marisa Grywalski and Alejandro Diaz in Susan Jaffes "Carmina Terra," part of PBT's Open Air Series last fall.

Kelly Perkovich, courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

