Joseph Sissens, here with Benjamin Ella in Wayne McGregor's Obsidian Tear, has been promoted to soloist at The Royal Ballet.

Tristram Kenton, Courtesy Royal Opera House

News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in May 2021

Courtney Escoyne
Jun 02, 2021

Here are the latest promotions, appointments and departures, as well as notable awards and accomplishments, from the last month.

Comings & Goings

At The Royal Ballet, Fumi Kaneko and Cesar Corrales have been promoted to principal, Meghan Grace Hinkis, Nicol Edmonds and Calvin Richardson to first soloist, Gina Storm-Jensen and Joseph Sissens to soloist, and Leticia Dias, Mariko Sasaki and Harry Churches to first artist, effective immediately. Mayara Magri and Anna Rose O'Sullivan have been promoted to principal, commencing in September.

Jonathan Batista and James Kirby Rogers have joined Pacific Northwest Ballet as soloists. Steven Loch will depart PNB to join Miami City Ballet at the start of the 2021–22 season.

Eleonora Abbagnato has retired from Paris Opéra Ballet.

Linda Celeste Sims has joined Ballet Hispánico as rehearsal director.

Endalyn Taylor sits in a folding chair in a sunny studio with her hands crossed on her lap, smiling serenely up at the camera. She wears a black and white polka dotted button down, and her hair is styled in a chic short cut.

Endalyn Taylor

Elliot Reza Emadian, Courtesy Shuman Associates

Endalyn Taylor has been named dean of University of North Carolina School of the Arts' School of Dance, effective August 1.

Jennie Scholick has been appointed director of education and training at San Francisco Ballet.

Jill Johnson will step down from her role as director of Harvard Dance Center on August 1.

Cincinnati Ballet artistic director Victoria Morgan will step down at the conclusion of the 2021–22 season.

Northern Ballet artistic director David Nixon will step down December 1.

Lucy Bowen McCauley will retire and Bowen McCauley Dance Company will close at the end of the company's 25th season, which kicked off in May. Its final performances are scheduled for September.

Pascal Rioult Dance Theatre has folded and its affiliated facility, RIOULT Dance Center, has closed due to the impact of COVID-19.

Awards & Honors

Guillaume Côté has been appointed a Chevalier de l'Ordre national du Québec.

John Neumeier was awarded the Ingenio et arti medal by Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

Recipients of spring 2021 Ca$h Dance Grants, $3,500 each, are Afro Urban Society, Alyssandra Katherine Dance, Antara Asthaayi Dance, Bellwether Dance Project, Dancing Around Race, dawsondancesf, Detour Dance, Dohee Lee Puri Arts, GERALDCASELDANCE, Helen Wicks Works, Mud Water, pateldanceworks, RoundAntennae, Vishwa Shanthi, Byb Chanel Bibene, Elizabeth Boubion, Erik Lee, Evie Ladin, Farah Yasmeen Shaikh, Ishika Seth, Julie Crothers, Malie Byrne, Marcelo Solis, Megan Lowe, Nicole Moria Hoffschneider, Olivia Eng, Ousseynou Kouyate, Rasa Vitalia, Sammay Dizon and Sara Shelton Mann.

Related Articles Around the Web
the royal ballet fumi kaneko cesar corrales calvin richardson gina storm-jensen joseph sissens mayara magri anna rose o'sullivan mariko sasaki harry churches meghan grace-hinkis nicol edmonds jonathan batista james kirby rogers pacific northwest ballet steven loch eleonora abbagnato paris opera ballet linda celeste sims ballet hispanico endalyn taylor uncsa jennie scholick san francisco ballet jill johnson harvard dance center cincinnati ballet victoria morgan northern ballet david nixon lucy bowen mccauley pascal rioult guillaume cote john neumeier afro urban society alyssandra katherine dance antara asthaayi dance bellwether dance project dancing around race dawsondancesf detour dance dohee lee puri arts geraldcaseldance helen wicks works mud water pateldanceworks roundantennae vishwa shanthi byb chanel bibene elizabeth boubion erik lee evie ladin farah yasmeen shaikh ishika seth julie crothers malie byrne marcelo solis megan lowe nicole moria hoffschneider olivia eng ousseynou kouyate rasa vitalia sammay dizon sara shelton mann news of note

Latest Posts

Getty Images

Topical Pain Relievers Are the Next Item on Your Dancer Self-Care Supply List

With the stressors of the pandemic still lingering more than one year later, self-care is, rightfully, a priority for everyone right now. But dancers have always known the importance of keeping their bodies and minds as healthy as possible. After all, your body is your instrument, and as we make our long-awaited returns to the studio and stage, finding self-care strategies that work for you will be crucial to getting back up to speed—mentally and physically—with your rigorous performing and training schedule.

Dancers have a myriad of options to choose from when it comes to treating minor ailments like soreness, swelling and bruising. One that's quickly gaining popularity are topical pain relievers, which provide targeted, temporary relief of minor pain. These days, there's more than just your tried-and-true Tiger Balm on the shelves. From CBD lotions to warming gels and patches, finding the product that's right for you can be as difficult as finding the perfect Rockette-red shade of lipstick…but even more beneficial to your dance career.

Read on for our breakdown of some of the most common ingredients to look out for in the topical pain relief aisle.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
topical pain relief health receptra naturals
receptra naturals
May 2021