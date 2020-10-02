News of Note: What You Might Have Missed in September 2020

Here are the latest promotions, appointments and departures, plus notable awards and accomplishments, from the last month.
Comings & Goings
At American Ballet Theatre, Joo Won Ahn, Aran Bell, Skylar Brandt, Thomas Forster, Calvin Royal III and Cassandra Trenary have been promoted to principal, Gabe Stone Shayer to soloist.
At Pennsylvania Ballet, Jack Thomas has been promoted to first soloist, Thays Golz to soloist.
Maria Kochetkova has joined Finnish National Ballet as a lead principal dancer for the 2020–21 season.
Melanie George and Ali Rosa-Salas have been named associate curators at Jacob's Pillow.
Nigel Redden will retire from his role as general director of Spoleto Festival USA in October 2021.
Emma Gladstone will step down from her role as artistic director of Dance Umbrella at the end of this year.
Awards & Honors
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ballet Hispánico, Dance Theatre of Harlem and Urban Bush Women are among the initial recipients of the America's Cultural Treasures program, which will grant arts organizations led by and serving people of color $1 to $6 million to aid in COVID-19 recovery.
Ana María Alvarez, Sean Dorsey, Rennie Harris and Pam Tanowitz received 2020 Doris Duke Artist Awards, which includes a $275,000 grant.
Ana María Alvarez
Courtesy Doris Duke Charitable Foundation