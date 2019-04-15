How to Live-Stream Merce Cunningham's Night of 100 Solos

One night. Three cities. Seventy-five dancers. And three unique sets of 100 solos, all choreographed by Merce Cunningham.
This incredible evening of dance will honor Cunningham's 100th birthday on April 16. The Merce Cunningham Trust has teamed up with The Barbican in London, the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City and the Center for the Art of Performance in Los Angeles for a tri-city celebration.
The best part? You don't have to be in those cities to watch—Night of 100 Solos is being live-streamed in its entirety for free.
To tune in, head to the Trust's website or Facebook page. The London performance airs first at 7:45 pm British Summer Time (that's 2:45 pm Eastern Daylight Time). Next up is the L.A. show at 8 pm Pacific Daylight Time (5 pm EDT), and the Brooklyn show caps things off at 7:30 pm EDT.
Each program will feature live music and performances by 25 dancers, all coordinated and coached by Merce Cunningham Dance Company alumni and stagers. If you're curious which solos to expect, you'll have to wait to see—not even a sampling of the lineup is being revealed in advance.
Could it be that, in true Cunningham fashion, some things are being left to chance?
