Congrats: "N O S T A L G I A" Wins Our November Video of the Month Contest

In "N O S T A L G I A," a seemingly innocuous text message provokes an emotional rollercoaster, expressed through director and co-choreographer Emma Colton's sharp, abrupt editing style, and dancer and co-choreographer Paige Werman's idiosyncratic movement.
Dec 05, 2019
Courtesy Amazon Studios
Why This Season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Will Be the Danciest Yet
Marguerite Derricks might be employing more commercial dancers than any choreographer in New York City. That's because "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," which she's worked on since the first season in 2017, has quickly become one of the danciest shows on television.
The show's third season, which drops tomorrow on Amazon, will have more dance than ever (on every episode except for one!). That's because the showrunners, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, who Derricks has worked with on "Bunheads" and the Netflix reboot of "Gilmore Girls," "treat dancers like royalty," says Derricks, and hire dancers for non-dancing roles like waiters and department store workers. (This means the show has to pay them more than they would a regular actor.)
We talked to Derricks about what it's been like to work on the hit show, and what we can expect from season three:
Dec 05, 2019
Larke Johnson in rehearsal. Photo courtesy The Joffrey Ballet
The Joffrey Ballet's Nutcracker Has a New Role for Dancers With Disabilities
Marie and Franz have a new guest at their Christmas Eve party this year. Emma Lookatch and Larke Johnson, both dancers in the Adaptive Dance Program at Joffrey Academy of Dance: Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, are alternating in the new role of Worker Girl. It is a permanent part created specifically for students with disabilities in Christopher Wheeldon's version of The Nutcracker at The Joffrey Ballet.
Dec 05, 2019
Maggie Small in Cinderella by Malcom Burn. Photo by Sarah Ferguson, Courtesy Richmond Ballet
Op-Ed: How I Finally Became Comfortable Sharing My Story As a Dancer from a Mixed Race Background
Throughout my ballet training, I never felt isolated or different. I trained in the School of Richmond Ballet where the focus of my teachers included straightening my knees and not sickling my feet, and never landed on my being from a mixed race background.
As I rose through the ranks of the school, the emphasis on technique, artistry and musicality continued without any shift in regard to my race, and when I joined the professional company at Richmond Ballet, my inclusive experience continued.
