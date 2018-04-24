- The Latest
What It's Like Inside NYCB Right Now
New York City Ballet continues its first year without Peter Martins at the helm as our spring season opens tonight.
When he retired at the start of the new year, we plunged headfirst into unknown, murky waters. Who would the new director be? When would we know? Would we dancers get some say in the decision? Who would oversee the Balanchine ballets? Who would be in charge of casting? Would a new director bring along huge upheaval? Could some of us be out of a job?
The dancers currently have little information about the search process and plans to move forward. But Mr. Martins' absence has certainly been felt around the theater.
I've noticed it the most during dress rehearsals, particularly for Balanchine ballets. Although he rarely attended daily rehearsals, he always supervised the final rehearsals before the ballets went before the audience. Frequently, he had a nugget of wisdom to share, often from the mouth of Balanchine himself, to help us fix a tricky partnering maneuver, or a difficult sequence of turns.
Without this guidance, it feels as if we have lost a connection to our past. Although it is inevitable that the company's ballet masters and leaders will eventually become people who never danced for Balanchine, will his particular nuances slowly be forgotten and lost?
For me, as the news has sunk in, it was initially difficult to fathom that the man responsible for the trajectory of my career, my life for the last 18 years, could be replaced. I have never not been a ballet dancer, and I have only worked for him.
After training for 10 years in rural Pennsylvania, and climbing the tiers at the ultra-competitive School of American Ballet, Mr. Martins himself handpicked me to join NYCB as an apprentice. Out of all the women in the corps de ballet, he selected me for featured roles when I was only 17, promoted me to soloist at 19, and again to principal dancer at 25, fulfilling a lifelong dream.
A new director coming in could change everything. What if she or he doesn't like my dancing? My career could end before I'm ready.
After a bit of time, however, I allowed myself to view the changes optimistically. A new director would not be clouded with memories of me as a young, inexperienced dancer. Under Mr. Martins, I knew what to expect in terms of casting and roles, but unfortunately, I was unsatisfied. I wanted to dance more roles—different roles—to grow in new ways.
Abi Stafford in Flower Festival in Genzano from Bournonville Divertissements. Photo by Paul Kolnik
Ultimately, I am thankful for the life lessons that I learned to deal with my feelings during those years. I wasn't handed every role that I wanted, nor did I receive the validation from him that we all craved.
Instead, I had to learn to look inside myself for acceptance and approval. I had to reevaluate why I dance and who I dance for. I can continue to dance for myself and fulfill my own expectations regardless of who is in charge.
A new director offers the prospect of changes and growth within the management of the company. I would love to see us taking advantage of the wealth of resources at our fingertips. The amount of talent that has the graced the stage over the years at NYCB is incomparable. Some dancers worked with all three of NYCB's former directors—Balanchine, Robbins and Martins. Many had masterpieces created on them. Still more had signature roles in ballets that we frequently perform.
Given the opportunity, I'm sure that they would jump at the chance to help us to look our best. For instance, at the request of the dancers appearing in the lead roles of Le Baiser de le Fee, Patricia McBride rehearsed the ballet for the first time during the winter season. As the originator of the role, she was able to offer her first-hand knowledge about Balanchine's ideas and intentions. The dancers reveled in the experience. Recent retirements and, sadly, the passing of several ballet masters have brought an awareness to how these past generations won't always be there to coach the company.
A new director might also spread out roles more evenly. In addition to having happier dancers, I think this would help everyone would perform better. Those who previously carried heavy workloads wouldn't be dancing injured and exhausted. Dancers who were underutilized would feel more confident and in shape.
I'd love to see casting against type, too. Give us a chance. We may surprise you!
For now, I'd like to assure everyone simply that we are all right. Each of us at NYCB, in whatever position or title we hold, is continuing to do his or her job to the best of their ability. We are fulfilling our specific duties to sustain our brilliant and special organization.
The level of passion and dedication in each of us, from stage managers and stage hands, to musicians and wardrobe staff, remains the same. Although business continues as usual, there is a palpable sense of hope for the future. We are excited to help shape the next era at NYCB.
In the world of ballet, Arcadian Broad is a one-stop shop: He'll come up with a story, compose its music, choreograph the movement and dance it himself. But then Broad has always been a master of versatility. As a teenager he juggled school, dance and—after the departure of his father—financial responsibility. It was Broad's income from dancing that kept his family afloat. Fast-forward six years and things are far more stable. Broad now lives on his own in an apartment, but you can usually find him in the studio.
Bales of hay, black umbrellas, bicycles—this Midsummer Night's Dream would be unrecognizable to the Bard. Alexander Ekman's full-length, inspired by Scandinavian solstice traditions and set to music by Mikael Karlsson, is a madcap celebration of the longest day of the year, when the veil between our world and that of the supernatural is said to be at its thinnest. The Joffrey Ballet's performances mark the seductively surreal work's North American premiere. April 25–May 6. joffrey.org.
When I wrote about my struggle with depression, and eventual departure from dance because of it, I expected criticism. I was prepared to be challenged. But much to my relief, and horror, dancers from all over the world responded with support and stories of solidarity. The most critical response I saw was this one:
"Dance isn't for everyone."
This may as well be a mantra in the dance world. We have become entrenched in the Darwinian notion that the emotionally weak will be weeded out. There is no room for them anyway.
In his final bow at New York City Ballet, during what should have been a heroic conclusion to a celebrated ballet career, Robert Fairchild slipped and fell. His reaction? To lie down flat on his back like he meant to do it. Then start cracking up at himself.
"He's such a ham," says his sister Megan Fairchild, with a laugh. "He's really good at selling whatever his body is doing that day. He'll turn a moment that I would totally go home and cry about into something where the audience is like, 'That's the most amazing thing ever!' "
When Kevin "Iega" Jeff saw Fana Tshabalala's Indumba at the annual JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience in South Africa, he immediately knew he would ask Tshabalala to set the work on his company.
"There's an ancient energy in Fana's movement, a deep and trusted knowing," says Jeff, director of the Chicago-based Deeply Rooted Dance Theater. "Because I witnessed the raw humanity of his dancer's souls, I wanted my dancers to have that experience."
Growing up in a family-owned dance studio in Missouri had its perks for tap dancer Anthony Russo. But it also earned him constant taunting, especially in high school.
"There was a junior in my sophomore year health class who was absolutely relentless," he says. "I'd get tripped on my way to the front of the classroom and he'd say, 'Watch out, twinkle toes.' If I raised my hand and answered a question incorrectly, I'd hear a patronizing 'Nice one, Bojangles.' "
Choreographer Sergio Trujillo asked the women auditioning for ensemble roles in his newest musical to arrive in guys' clothing—"men's suits, or blazers and ties," he says. He wasn't being kinky or whimsical. The entire ensemble of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical is female, playing men and women interchangeably as they unfold the history of the chart-busting, Grammy-winning, indisputable Queen of Disco.
Have a scroll through Agnes Muljadi's Instagram feed (@artsyagnes), and you'll notice that in between her ballet shots is a curated mix of lifestyle pics. So what exactly sets her apart from the other influencers you follow? Muljadi has made a conscious effort to only feature natural beauty products, sustainable fashion and vegan foods. With over 500k followers, her social strategy (and commitment to making ethical choices) is clearly a hit. Ahead, learn why Muljadi switched to a vegan lifestyle, and the surprising way it's helped her dance career.
He may not be a household name, but you probably know Brandon Stirling Baker's work. The 30-year-old has designed the lighting for most of Justin Peck's ballets—including Heatscape for Miami City Ballet, and the edgy The Times Are Racing for New York City Ballet—but also Jamar Roberts' new Members Don't Get Weary at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and a trio of Martha Graham duets for L.A. Dance Project.
He's been fascinated by lighting ever since he attended a public performing arts middle school in Sherman Oaks, California, where he had his first experiences lighting shows. He also has a background in music (he plays guitar and bass) and in drawing. Both, he says, are central to the way he approaches lighting dance.
Update: Due to an overwhelming response, the in-person audition has been moved to a larger location to accommodate more dancers. See details below.
For the first time in more than 10 years, Janet Jackson is holding an open audition for dancers.
Even better? You could land a spot in her #JTribe simply by posting a video on social media.