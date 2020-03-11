A New Grant Program Will Assist Choreographers With Emergency Medical Costs

It's no secret that many dancers and choreographers frequently live paycheck to paycheck. Unplanned expenses—particularly emergency medical costs—can wipe out savings and leave artists scrambling. And the issue is only exacerbated by the lack of health insurance coverage common among dancers.
Enter New York Foundation for the Arts and the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation. The organizations are teaming up to offer Rauschenberg Emergency Grants: one-time, $5,000 awards to help offset the costs of medical emergencies. The funds can be used towards hospital or doctor bills, tests, physical therapy, prescriptions relating to the emergency medical condition, emergency dental work and more.
In a release, Michael L. Royce, NYFA's executive director, said, "For many artists, healthcare expenses take a back seat to other pressing needs like food, shelter, studio or practice space, and art supplies. As such, we are excited to partner with the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation to help ease some of the financial burdens that artists face following a medical emergency and help them to get back to work."
Visual artists, media artists and choreographers who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents, with or without health insurance, are eligible to apply. The funds will be allocated based on need as well as their impact in allowing the applicant to return to their creative work. Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis, and the granting panels intend to meet monthly to ensure timely responses.
Applications will be accepted, and the first grants awarded, between late May and early June. Visit nyfa.org for more info.