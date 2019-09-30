Mark Your Calendars: October's Must-See Shows, According to Our Editors
From an indie rock collaboration to major anniversary celebrations to yet another retelling of the Orpheus myth, the fall performance season has fully hit its stride. Here are the six shows we have on our calendars.
Orchestrating the Underworld
Wayne McGregor and his company in rehearsal
Camilla Greenwell, Courtesy McGregor
LONDON Wayne McGregor will be spending a lot of time in the underworld this season. Inferno, the first act of his next full-length for The Royal Ballet, based on Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy, debuted this summer in Los Angeles. (The complete ballet will premiere next spring.) This fall, he follows another piece of literature beneath the earth: the Greek myth of Orpheus, who descends to the underworld to rescue his wife, Eurydice. McGregor will be directing and choreographing English National Opera's new production of Gluck's Orpheus and Eurydice. Thirteen dancers from Company Wayne McGregor join the cast. The production is part of ENO's Orpheus Series, featuring four different operas interpreting the myth. Oct. 1–Nov. 19. eno.org. —Caroline Shadle
Delight and Decay
Kate Wallich
Agustin Hernandez, Courtesy Wallich
SEATTLE Choreographer Kate Wallich is known for stripping down the saccharine sweetness of pop culture. Indie rock musician Mike Hadreas (aka Perfume Genius) has a penchant for giving physical expression to the emotional veracity of his songs through experimental movement. Together with Wallich's company The YC, they've created The Sun Still Burns Here, an exploration of spiritual unraveling and redemption. To Hadreas' original score, bodies and voices descend into decay and lift toward transcendence. Premieres in Seattle Oct. 4–5, before touring to New York City, Minneapolis and Boston. katewallich.com. —Camille LeFevre
Chicago Salutes Lubovitch
Ballet Austin in Lar Lubovitch's Dvořák Serenade
Anne Marie Bloodgood, Courtesy Harris Theater
CHICAGO The lineup for A Celebration of Lar Lubovitch at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance is reminiscent of the now-defunct Chicago Dancing Festival—fitting, since Lubovitch helped found it. Dancers from The Joffrey Ballet, Martha Graham Dance Company, Ballet Austin, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and the Lar Lubovitch Dance Company come together for a program saluting the choreographer's 50-year career. Oct. 5–6. harristheaterchicago.org. —Courtney Escoyne
Modern Romance
GöteborgsOperans Danskompani in Ohad Naharin's Decadance Gothenburg
Mats Backer, Courtesy GöteborgsOperans Danskompani
GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN Roni Haver and Guy Weizman have long had a knack for taking unlikely source material and spinning it into offbeat, ecstatic works of dance theater. Their latest creation, Love, takes inspiration from Wim Wenders' near-universally panned film The Beautiful Days of Aranjuez as it examines the paradox of love in the millennial generation. Also on GöteborgsOperans Danskompani's Virus/Love program is the company premiere of Naharin's Virus, marking the first time Ohad Naharin has allowed it to be performed by a troupe other than Batsheva. Oct. 11, 15, 24, 27 and 29; Nov. 2, 10 and 14. en.opera.se. —CE
A Toast to Herman
Herman Cornejo in Alexei Ratmansky's Serenade After Plato's Symposium
Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy ABT
NEW YORK CITY American Ballet Theatre's Oct. 26 performance will be a salute to its most senior male principal, Herman Cornejo. To celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company, he'll dance Balanchine's Apollo and a featured role in a premiere by Twyla Tharp (set to debut Oct. 16 at the fall gala). Catch the indomitable technician throughout ABT's fall season Oct. 16–27, which also includes former corps member Gemma Bond's first ballet created for ABT and the New York debuts of Jessica Lang's Let Me Sing Forevermore, created for soloists Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell's entry into the Erik Bruhn Competition earlier this year, and principal James Whiteside's New American Romance, transplanted from this summer's Vail Dance Festival. abt.org. —CE
Curiouser and Curiouser
AXIS Dance Company in Arthur Pita's Alice in Californiland
David DeSilva, Courtesy AXIS
SAN FRANCISCO The wildly imaginative London-based choreographer Arthur Pita is not known for his subtlety. But his sensitivity will come to the fore in Alice in Californiland, a new work for Oakland's physically integrated AXIS Dance Company that reflects on the extreme homelessness in the Bay Area. When Pita and AXIS artistic director Marc Brew volunteered with San Francisco's Martin de Porres House of Hospitality and the Coalition on Homelessness last spring, the choreographer sensed a parallel between Alice's surreal experiences in Wonderland and the distress of living without shelter. "We will try to delicately find our way into both those portholes with these characters," says Pita. "I see it as a psychedelic tragedy." The program also includes a new piece by Jennifer Archibald and Robert Dekkers' Flutter. Oct. 25–27. axisdance.org. —Claudia Bauer
In much the same way that choreography and performance create a storyline, costumes can transport an audience into a certain mood or time period with fabrics alone. Three costume departments gave us an inside look at how they prep for ballets, Broadway shows and performances on the road.
Watch any performance by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and it's impossible to deny the level of passion onstage.
But offstage, just past the wings, there's another woman who's passionately at work, clad in black and wearing a headset: Kristin Colvin Young, the company's production stage manager.
After studying dance and sociology at Mount Holyoke College, she joined the company in 2000, as assistant stage manager, and has been an integral part of the Ailey family ever since. While Young's job involves the responsibilities that immediately come to mind when you think of stage management—like calling the lights and sound during shows—her role encompasses everything from prepping casting inserts for programs to finalizing rehearsal schedules to giving preshow audience announcements as the "Voice of God."
During a recent tour stop in Copenhagen, Denmark, Young documented what a typical performance day entails.
New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala always gives us a chance to admire the dancers at their most glamorous, and this year was no exception. From premieres of new works by Lauren Lovette (paired with designer Zac Posen) and Edwaard Liang (with Anna Sui), to a sparkling rendition of Balanchine's Symphony in C, to a star-studded red carpet and reception, we had plenty to swoon over, both onstage and off.
A quick scroll through Instagram will tell you that astrology and all things witch-y are all the rage. "There's a lot of people speaking about magic," says dance artist iele paloumpis, who teaches a class at Movement Research called Witchcraft - A Corporeal Practice. "It's more in the public consciousness again."
But for paloumpis, who has taught some form of the class since 2011, these practices have been a part of their life from an early age, having grown up in a family of "witches and mystics." They chose to use the word witchcraft in the class title "as a feminist, queer reclamation of the idea of being a witch."
We took paloumpis' class for our "We Tried It" series to see how witchcraft can be relevant to dance artists: