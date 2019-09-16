The School of American Ballet Docuseries “On Pointe” Is Coming to Disney+
We've been dying to hear more about "On Pointe," a docuseries following students at the School of American Ballet, since we first got wind of the project this spring. Now—finally!—we know where this can't-miss show is going to live: It was just announced that Disney+, the new streaming service set to launch November 12, has ordered the series.
Otherwise, "On Pointe" remains fairly mysterious. We've heard that there will be six episodes, following a year in the life of a group of SAB students, including their prep for New York City Ballet's production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker. We know that its crew got unprecedented access to SAB, and that its producers include bold-faced names like Ron Howard. We know that this most recent news puts "On Pointe" in excellent dance company, since Disney+ is also home to the much-anticipated "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."
All of which to say we're still very much hoping "On Pointe" will fill the "Strictly Ballet"–sized hole in our hearts. (Pretty, pretty please!)
The 2019–20 season is here, and with it more performances than any one person could reasonably catch. But fear not: We polled our writers and editors and selected the 31 most promising tickets, adding up to one endlessly intriguing year of dance.
You nominated your favorite dance moments so far in 2019, and we narrowed them down to this list. Now it's time to cast your vote to help decide who will be deemed our Readers' Choice picks for the year!
Voting is open until September 17th. Only one vote per person will be counted.
Just four years ago, the University of Southern California's Glorya Kaufman School of Dance welcomed its first class of BFA students. The program—which boasts world-class faculty and a revolutionary approach to training focused on collaboration and hybridity—immediately established itself as one of the country's most prestigious and most innovative.
Now, the first graduating class is entering the dance field. Here, six of the 33 graduates share what they're doing post-grad, what made their experience at USC Kaufman so meaningful and how it prepared them for their next steps:
If you think becoming a trainee or apprentice is the only path to gaining experience in a dance company environment, think again.
The University of Arizona, located in the heart of Tucson, acclimates dancers to the pace and rigor of company life while offering all the academic opportunities of a globally-ranked university. If you're looking to get a head-start on your professional dance career—or to just have a college experience that balances company-level training and repertory with rigorous academics—the University of Arizona's undergraduate and graduate programs have myriad opportunites to offer: