One of the hardest parts of hunkering down to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is giving up our daily routines. And for dancers, that means class.
Last week we shared a number of online teaching platforms, but now there are even more options. Over the weekend a handful of pros stepped forward to share that they'll be giving virtual class via Instagram or Facebook Live. So stake a claim to your kitchen counter, and start organizing your schedule for the week.
Tiler Peck
New York City Ballet star Tiler Peck is giving class from her family's home in Bakersfield, CA. She wrote on Instagram that she was scheduled to teach an advanced class at her sister's dance school, but given the circumstances decided to open it up to the public.
Where: @tilerpeck Live
When: Monday, March 16 at 10 am PST/1 pm EST
Chun Wai Chan
"Trust me," wrote Houston Ballet principal Chun Wai Chan on Instagram. "I am an expert at taking ballet class at home." Chan will be offering class this Wednesday.
Where: @chunner Live
When: Wednesday, March 18, 11am-12:30 pm CST/12-1:30 pm EST
Ashley Bouder
Ashley Bouder is giving us an extra treat: live-streamed classes every day this week. Plus, the NYCB principal is saving the classes to her YouTube channel, so you can come back to them later.
Where: Ashley Bouder on YouTube
When: Monday, March 16-Friday, March 20 at 11 am EST
Alicia Graf Mack
Ever wondered what it's like to take class at The Juilliard School? Now you can find out. Juilliard dance director (and former Dance Theatre of Harlem and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater star) Alicia Graf Mack is giving barre online on Juilliard's Instagram.
Where: @juilliardschool
When: Available now!