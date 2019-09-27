Our Fave Red Carpet and Behind-the-Scenes Shots From New York City Ballet's 2019 Fall Fashion Gala
New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala always gives us a chance to admire the dancers at their most glamorous, and this year was no exception. From premieres of new works by Lauren Lovette (paired with designer Zac Posen) and Edwaard Liang (with Anna Sui), to a sparkling rendition of Balanchine's Symphony in C, to a star-studded red carpet and reception, we had plenty to swoon over, both onstage and off.
Sarah Jessica Parker, the mastermind behind this annual event, was pretty in pink on the red carpet—and Zac Posen, who designed costumes for Lauren Lovette's The Shaded Line, cleaned up quite nicely as well.
Associate artistic director Wendy Whelan looked elegant (as always) in Chanel.
Choreographer and principal dancer Lauren Lovette got another Fall Fashion Gala premiere under her belt, and then SLAYED in this red Zac Posen number.
It was all a bit of a blur for former principal Robbie Fairchild, who came to support his sister, Megan Fairchild...
...and she positively sparkled opposite Joseph Gordon in Symphony in C.
Carrie Ann Inaba of "Dancing with the Stars" fame was Kelly Ripa's plus-one.
And in case you were wondering, Kelly Ripa apparently knows EVERYONE.
When Edwaard Liang joined the cast of his new ballet, Lineage, for curtain calls, Maria Kowroski greeted him with a massive hug that gave us all the warm fuzzies...
...and then they found one another at the post-performance reception (with Kowroski dressed in more Anna Sui, naturally).
Post-performance Indiana Woodward is an entire mood, and perfectly captured how we felt at the end of the whirlwind evening.
A quick scroll through Instagram will tell you that astrology and all things witch-y are all the rage. "There's a lot of people speaking about magic," says dance artist iele paloumpis, who teaches a class at Movement Research called Witchcraft - A Corporeal Practice. "It's more in the public consciousness again."
But for paloumpis, who has taught some form of the class since 2011, these practices have been a part of their life from an early age, having grown up in a family of "witches and mystics." They chose to use the word witchcraft in the class title "as a feminist, queer reclamation of the idea of being a witch."
We took paloumpis' class for our "We Tried It" series to see how witchcraft can be relevant to dance artists:
Watching Concha Jareño dance is like taking a journey into the ancient and modern legacy of flamenco. Her blend of retro classic technique with contemporary geometric shaping has influenced the form's aesthetic. She has stewarded the return of brighter variations, re-popularizing dances that seemed to be lost to the history books.
Her signature "shape-shifter" skill with the traditional long-trained dress (bata de cola) and large shawl (mantón) is a creative wonder: She forms the large shawl into squares and triangles, clothing and wraps, while also manipulating the skirt in motions that twist, flip and turn.
Nigel Lythgoe put his foot in his mouth last year. He and Debbie Allen were on a panel at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, and Lythgoe started saying that what the Los Angeles scene needed was a dance festival. "I was shouted down and told, 'Well, we have got a dance festival!' " recalls the "So You Think You Can Dance" producer, with a laugh.
He apologized, but he knew that if he hadn't heard of it, the festival probably wasn't getting the publicity it deserved. So he and Allen started hatching a plan to launch their own.
For choreographer and former River North Dance Chicago director Frank Chaves, this weekend is a reemergence. Since 2005, Chaves has managed syringomyelia, a degenerative spinal cord disease which results in spasticity, chronic pain and loss of mobility. The first major work he choreographed while using a wheelchair full-time was In the End—his last before retiring in 2015 from River North, the company he had led since 1993 and which folded unceremoniously about a year after he left. Now, he's created a new work on Kansas City's Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company as part of New Dance Partners, a platform curated by Michael Uthoff in which local KC companies are matched with notable choreographers commissioned to create world premieres. Ahead of the work's debut, I met up with him in Kansas City and asked him about the end of River North and the adjustments he's made as he has learned to choreograph differently.