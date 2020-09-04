Friday Film Break: Unspoken

Dance Magazine
Sep 04, 2020

This short film, by director William Armstrong, captures Paul Lightfoot's creation of a piece about losing his father to COVID-19. Unable to visit the hospital to say goodbye, Lightfoot choreographed the work to process his grief and reflect on the loss. Nederlands Dans Theater dancer Sebastian Kirstensen Haynes performs it to original music by Alexander McKenzie.

Courtesy Starz

"P-Valley" Star Brandee Evans Brings Legit Dance Chops to the Show

Brandee Evans owes her dance career to one triple pirouette she turned as a high school senior.

The actress and dancer was auditioning for the University of Memphis dance team. A full scholarship was on the line, and without it, she couldn't afford the university. Evans spent hours practicing on the concrete floor of her basement, cherry-picking tips from friends who had ballet and jazz training, and she learned tricks from her younger brother, who practiced karate. On Mother's Day, she skipped church and went to campus, where she was among hundreds of girls going out for the squad.

"I think I was flat-footed, but I went around three times and I spotted," she recalls, speaking recently from her home in Los Angeles. She was the only Black woman to make the varsity dance team. "I'll always be proud of that moment," Evans says.

