With a New Director and Departing Dancers, the Paul Taylor Dance Company Faces the Future
The last year and a half has seen profound change at the Paul Taylor Dance Company. The most dramatic event, of course, was the death of Paul Taylor, the man who founded the company in 1954, creating almost 150 works over the ensuing six decades. He died in August of last year, only months after selecting the then-35- year-old company dancer Michael Novak as his successor. The choice was a surprise, both to Novak himself and to the world of Taylor fans.
With the passing of an era there have been inevitable aftershocks. This spring, six of the company's most senior dancers—Michael Trusnovec, Laura Halzack, Michelle Fleet, Parisa Khobdeh, Jamie Rae Walker and Sean Mahoney—announced their departures, which will roll out through the end of 2019. The loss of Taylor, to whom they had dedicated much of their careers, was the main reason, but many of them have secondary motivations. Halzack wants to start a family. Fleet plans to develop her side business raising alpacas. Trusnovec, who is 45 and intends to continue dancing for a while, says, "I want to try other things I couldn't do before. I have a new sense of freedom." For now, he remains the director of worldwide licensing for the Taylor organization.
Even Taylor 2 has been affected: Ruth Andrien, director since 2010, stepped down and was replaced by Cathy McCann, who danced with the company until 1991.
Michelle Fleet (jumping), Lee Duveneck, Madelyn Ho, Michael Apuzzo, Parisa Khobdeh, Robert Kleinendorst and Jamie Rae Walker in Taylor's Esplanade
Paul B. Goode, Courtesy Paul Taylor Dance Company
Despite so much turnaround, John Tomlinson, the executive director of Paul Taylor American Modern Dance, isn't worried about the future of the Taylor style and repertory. Former company members are often welcomed back to give their input, particularly to revivals, which, this year, will include the very early works Post Meridian (1965) and Scudorama (1963). An extensive archive of videos is kept on-site. And Taylor's longtime rehearsal director, Bettie de Jong, now 86, does not have plans to retire anytime soon.
By the end of the year the main company's roster should settle back to its usual size of 16 dancers. One thing that will likely change is that the dancers, who until now have worked without contracts, will be provided with some sort of written agreement.
Novak is still planning to dance, though for how much longer is anybody's guess. While not a choreographer, he is an avid student of dance history, which, according to Tomlinson, was one of the principal reasons Taylor selected him. Understandably, the longevity of Taylor's body of work will be Novak's principal focus. "How do we take something that is a historical legacy," he told The New York Times, "and contextualize it for audiences now, without diminishing the integrity of the history?"
Michael Novak in Taylor's Concertiana
Paul B. Goode, Courtesy Paul Taylor Dance Company
Part of the answer arrived in January, when the company announced "Paul Taylor: Celebrate the Dancemaker," a Novak-led initiative that will involve the revival of older works and increased touring. Novak will continue the company's recent practice, instituted by Taylor in 2015, of programming works by the choreographers of today—the fall engagement includes a premiere by Kyle Abraham—as well as masterworks of the modern dance repertory. In a dramatic example, one night of the upcoming season is devoted to works by the late choreographer Donald McKayle; tickets to this memorial performance are free.
As the company evolves, so will the mission. "What Michael has been doing thus far," says Tomlinson, "is to say, 'Let me honor Paul and do what he was hoping would be done in the near future.' My role has been to be the shield for Michael. I want him to have a chance to think about this stuff and come out with his ideas."
- What Paul Taylor's taught Parisa Khobdeh - Dance Magazine ›
- Paul Taylor's Lincoln Center Season Will Feature a Donald McKayle ... ›
- Why Paul Taylor Treasures Dancer Laura Halzack - Dance Magazine ›
- Modern Dance Legend Paul Taylor Has Died - Dance Magazine ›
- #tbt: Our Favorite Paul Taylor Images from Our Archives - Dance ... ›
- Paul Taylor's Dancers Reflect on the Simple Lessons They Learned ... ›
- Michael Novak Prepares to Take the Reins at Paul Taylor - Dance ... ›
Back in 2011 when Joe Lanteri first approached Katie Langan, chair of Marymount Manhattan College's dance department, about getting involved with New York City Dance Alliance, she was skeptical about the convention/competition world.
"But I was pleasantly surprised by the enormity of talent that was there," she says. "His goal was to start scholarship opportunities, and I said okay, I'm in."
Today, it's fair to say that Lanteri has far surpassed his goal of creating scholarship opportunities. But NYCDA has done so much more, bridging the gap between the convention world and the professional world by forging a wealth of partnerships with dance institutions from Marymount to The Ailey School to Complexions Contemporary Ballet and many more. There's a reason these companies and schools—some of whom otherwise may not see themselves as aligned with the convention/competition world—keep deepening their relationships with NYCDA.
Now, college scholarships are just one of many ways NYCDA has gone beyond the typical weekend-long convention experience and created life-changing opportunities for students. We rounded up some of the most notable ones:
On Friday, National Ballet of Canada announced that artistic director Karen Kain will step down in January 2021 to become artistic director emeritus.
Kain, who has served as artistic director since 2005, joined NBoC as a dancer in 1969 and went on to become one of the company's most beloved stars, often dancing alongside Rudolf Nureyev.
"The show must go on" may be a platitude we use to get through everything from costume malfunctions to stormy moods. But when it came to overcoming a literal hurricane, Houston Ballet was buoyed by this mantra to go from devastated to dancing in a matter of weeks—with the help of Harlequin Floors, Houston Ballet's longstanding partner who sprang into action to build new floors in record time.
Rock Island, Illinois, is a small city about three hours from Chicago and an hour from Iowa City. It is also home to Ballet Quad Cities. "I moved here with an open mind," says Courtney Lyon, who began as a dancer with the company and now serves as artistic director. While she considered moving to a bigger city, Lyon found that Rock Island met her needs: a livable atmosphere, affordable rent, a nice artistic community with a lot of theater (though not much dance) and galleries. "The company was young and the work felt significant, and as a dancer, I felt less like a cog in a wheel." Almost two decades later, she and the company continue to thrive in this pocket of the Midwest.
Pursuing a career outside of a dance hub might seem like a risk. But being the only dance show in town can mean artistic freedom and even a more dedicated audience. However, the challenges include building that audience from the ground up.