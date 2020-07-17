6 Free Shows to Keep Your Theater-Streaming Habit Going

Madeline Schrock
Jul 17, 2020

Despite Broadway's current closure, the July drop of Hamilton on Disney+ proved that Americans still have a hungry appetite for theater, even if it is via streaming at home.

In fact, Filmed on Stage—a website that aggregates which Broadway and West End productions are available online and where—doubled its traffic leading up to Hamilfilm's July 3 drop. And when compared to an average Friday, traffic nearly quadrupled on Hamilton's premiere date. Since then, interest in Broadway musicals listed on Filmed on Stage has held strong.

While many of these shows are strictly available via paid streaming services, there are some free options out there for the (literal) armchair theatergoer. PBS' Broadway at Home kicks off July 24, with a different offering each Friday at 9 pm Eastern for five consecutive weeks. Drawing from its vault of "Great Performances," these previously aired gems will be available via broadcast, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

Here's what's on deck for your nights in at the theater:

July 24, She Loves MeA musical comedy about a couple who, on paper, are romantic pen pals, but, in person, are feuding co-workers. The 2016 revival features choreography by Warren Carlyle.

July 31, Noël Coward's Present LaughterThe play, also a comedy, stars Kevin Kline, as a self-obsessed actor.

August 7, In the Heights: Chasing Broadway DreamsA documentary about the development of the 2008 Tony-winning show that first put Lin-Manuel Miranda on the map

August 14, Much Ado About NothingThe Public Theater's popular 2019 Shakespeare in the Park production features an all-black cast and choreography by Camille A. Brown.

August 21, Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and IThis 2015 Tony-winning revival of the classic musical was choreographed by Christopher Gattelli based on Jerome Robbins' original movement.

But first, a treat: On July 17 at 9 pm Eastern, "Great Performances at The Met" will air the beloved opera The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, also featuring choreography by Camille A. Brown.

Publicity photograph of Zizi Jeanmaire in the Les Ballets de Paris production L'Oeuf à La Coeque, courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Remembering Zizi Jeanmaire, French Ballerina and Film Star

French ballerina Zizi Jeanmaire died peacefully at her Swiss home on July 17 at the age of 96, reported Valentine Petit, Jeanmaire's daughter with choreographer Roland Petit (1924-2011).

One of the French dance world's most iconic personalities, Jeanmaire was a trailblazer. A list of her numerous collaborators reads like a long "Who's Who" of the art world: Yves Saint Laurent, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Rudolf Nureyev, Jean Cocteau, Serge Gainsbourg and Marcel Marceau, to name a few.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
