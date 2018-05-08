- The Latest
This Is Why We're Freaking Out About the "Peaky Blinders" Ballet
If you, like us, have a thing for historical crime dramas and foul-mouthed British men, we've got great news: "Peaky Blinders," the BBC's cult favorite show following the Shelby family gang in 1920s Birmingham, might be getting the ballet treatment.
According to Deadline, creator Steven Knight recently said at a press event that the show will likely be continuing for at least three more seasons—and that British contemporary ballet company Rambert approached him about making a ballet.
It's not exactly natural fodder for dance. (Though this isn't the first time there's been talk of a "Peaky" stage adaptation.) But we're excited nevertheless. Here's why:
1. Tommy Shelby Would Make One Hell of A Leading Man.
Played by the dreamy Cillian Murphy, Tommy is a character we'd love to see portrayed on a ballet stage. He's fiercely loyal to his family but so hungry for power that he's willing to do pretty much anything. He's tough as nails, but has some serious trauma from his time fighting in World War I. In other words, we see some intense variations in ballet-Tommy's future.
2. Ballet-ified Gangster Costumes? Yes, Please.
The popularity of the show has prompted dozens of "How to Dress Like A Peaky Blinder" articles, and we get why. We're very here for the '20s British ganglord look (and haircut!). We're dying to see the ballet version.
3. It'll Take Ballet Outside Its Comfort Zone.
Did we mention that the Shelbys are foul-mouthed? They're also extremely violent. They have a special penchant for gun fights, so we're curious how that will work onstage.
4. It Has Amazing Roles for Women.
From the deviously lovable Shelby matriarch Aunt Polly to the undercover barmaid-turned-bonafied Peaky member Grace Shelby, the show has no shortage of powerful, complex female characters.
5. And Some Seriously Mystifying Plot Twists.
The Peakys get tangled up with everyone from rival families to the Irish Republican Army to Russian aristocrats to Winston Churchill himself. There's complicated political intrigue, and twists that will give you whiplash. Will it read on a ballet stage? Unclear. Will we love it anyway? Yep.
Once in a while, a prince will soar onto the stage fully formed and ready to take the repertoire by storm. The preternaturally elegant Hugo Marchand has done just that at the Paris Opéra Ballet. In Pierre Lacotte's La Sylphide, the ballet that earned him a promotion to étoile at just 23, Marchand articulated the steps with a polish and dramatic presence beyond his years. French ballet has found a bona fide leading man.
Ever wonder why some dancers' port de bras appears to be disconnected from their body? It typically comes down to how they stabilize their shoulder blades, says Marimba Gold-Watts, Pilates instructor to dancers like Robert Fairchild.
"Dancers often hear the cue to pull down on their latissimus,"—the biggest muscle in the back—"which doesn't allow the shoulder blades to lie flat," she says. "It makes the bottom tips of the shoulder blades wing, or flare out, off the rib cage."
One of the biggest myths about ballet dancers is that they don't eat. While we all know that, yes, there are those who do struggle with body image issues and eating disorders, most healthy dancers love food—and eat plenty of it to fuel their busy schedules.
Luckily for us, they're not afraid to show it:
Some people believe that only new dances should be supported and seen live. By extension, they question the necessity of reconstructing older works, arguing that they should remain in the vault, or saved for archival viewings.
To some extent, I see their point. Room should be made for new voices and new works.
Ashley Murphy was the leading lady of Dance Theatre of Harlem for many of her 13 years there. But in 2016, she took a leap of faith, leaving her coveted place as reigning ballerina for a spot in The Washington Ballet.
"I wasn't really growing anymore—they didn't need to pay attention to me because they knew I would work on things on my own. I felt like I'd become everybody's mom," she told writer Gia Kourlas. "I need to be in a setting where I'm more equal with other people."
Two years later, she's found a home in D.C.—and has no regrets about her decision. We caught up with her for our "Spotlight" series:
Dancers are always trying to find more flexibility in their bodies. But what's the best way to do it?
We asked former dancers Ann and Chris Frederick, creators of Fascial Stretch Therapy, which targets connective tissue rather than isolating individual muscles. They recommend following these five principles to find the greatest range of motion within your body:
You can count on Mark Dendy to create a wild and crazy piece that eventually cuts to the heart of the matter. In this case, his New York premiere, Elvis Everywhere, is about our obsession with celebrities.
The piece was inspired by a monologue Dendy happened to see from when Donald Rumsfeld, former Secretary of Defense, met Elvis Presley. He captures the absurdity of the moment and then some. Commissioned by American Dance Festival with further development at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival and UC Santa Barbara, Elvis Everywhere is a collaboration with Dendy's longtime performer, designer and filmmaker, Stephen Donovan.
As an ensemble dancer in The Lion King, India Bolds, age 32, plays nine characters in every show, eight times a week. That's a lot of entrances and exits, costume changes and choreography to remember. But after five years of dancing in the production, she has the show down pat.
Dance Magazine followed her through a performance day to see what it takes to be in Broadway's third-longest-running production.
Among the many delights of the glorious Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel is watching New York City Ballet soloist Brittany Pollack make her radiant Broadway debut.
One of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" in 2011, Pollack plays Louise, the daughter of the two leads Billy Bigelow and Julie Jordan. She makes her entrance in the second act, dancing a solo ballet in an incandescent, shimmering yellow dress.