Friday Film Break: New Music Video to Peggy Lee's "Fever"

Dance Magazine
Feb 12, 2021

In a game of word association, "fever" might conjure answers like "pandemic" or "COVID-19," but director Charlie Di Placido is taking us back to a more enjoyable "Fever": Peggy Lee's performance of the beloved jazz classic. Choreography by Miranda Chambers and Mette Linturi embodies the timeless appeal of Little Willie John's original song and the slinky allure of Lee's famous cover. Chambers and Linturi are joined by fellow dancers Maji Claire, Belen LeRoux and Denzil Sampson.

