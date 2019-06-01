Powered by RebelMouse
Dance Magazine Video Contest Winners
Dance Magazine
Jun. 01, 2019 07:40AM EST

Congrats to "Peggy Sue's Blues" Winner of Our May Video of the Month Contest

Directed and choreographed by Tislarm Bouie, "Peggy Sue's Blues" features dancer Tatiana Baker portraying a mother struggling addiction and the toll it takes on the loved ones around her.


Peggy Sue's Blues youtu.be

    The Conversation
    Spotlight

    Jacob Jonas is Tired of Dancers Being Judged By Their Paychecks

    Matthew Brush, Courtesy Jonas

    When we named Jacob Jonas one of our "25 to Watch" two years ago, he was turning heads with his innovative #CamerasandDancers Instameet series and the high-profile collaborations it earned him. #CamerasandDancers is still going strong—in fact a few months back Jonas celebrated his 50th meet—as is Jonas' savvy social media presence. But let us not forget that Jonas also has a sleek L.A.-based contemporary dance company which has also made exciting leaps in the past few years, performing in increasingly impressive venues—including Beverly Hills' Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, where they are currently the company-in-residence—as Jonas continues to refine his dynamic choreography.

    We caught up with Jonas for our "Spotlight" series:

    Dance in Pop Culture

    How Did "Fosse/Verdon" Make Those Dance Numbers Look Like the Real Deal?

    A still from "Fosse/Verdon." Michael Parmalee/FX

    When you're talking about a style as distinct as Fosse, a flick of the wrist or a roll of the hip is never just that. It takes intention, finesse, exactness and, of course, that characteristically smoldering sex appeal.

    Now that the finale of "Fosse/Verdon" has aired, FX is taking viewers behind the scenes to reveal how the dancing came together—and it wasn't just a quick reconstruction.

