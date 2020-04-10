Ruben interrupts Derek Dunn's Pilates session during his "Day In the Life" video.

These 10 Pets Can't Resist Joining Their Humans for At-Home Training

Courtney Escoyne
Apr 10, 2020

We're all spending a lot more time on social media these days, whether that means aimless scrolling, taking advantage of the plethora of class and workout options streamed direct to your living room, or leading classes yourself. But the deluge of at-home dance footage has resulted in the unexpected collision of two of our favorite categories of social media content: videos of dancers being dancers, and videos of pets being (adorable) pets.

From dogs who have decided that Pilates is actually cuddle time to cats who have declared grand battements their own personal obstacle course, here are some of our favorite pet interruptions brightening up our feeds.

Aurora the cat really, really, really had to get in on her human's grand battement combination.

The pets of The Australian Ballet are collectively very concerned about their humans' training.

Sasha really just wants to make sure that leg is turned out in fondu.

We thought this socially distanced excerpt from Rennie Harris' Lazarus was incredible already, but then the canine cameo elevated it to perfection.

Ruben spiced up Derek Dunn's ab series with a game of fetch. (At least, Ruben tried.)

Carmen is the Pilates assistant we never knew we needed until now.

Houston Ballet's Chandler Dalton cleverly integrated cat toys into his warm-up.

Little Swans are made for chasing, right?

Trout has some very serious thoughts about standing-leg stability.

Ms. Bit, on the other hand, seems totally uninterested in James Whiteside doing adagio.

