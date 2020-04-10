These 10 Pets Can't Resist Joining Their Humans for At-Home Training

We're all spending a lot more time on social media these days, whether that means aimless scrolling, taking advantage of the plethora of class and workout options streamed direct to your living room, or leading classes yourself. But the deluge of at-home dance footage has resulted in the unexpected collision of two of our favorite categories of social media content: videos of dancers being dancers, and videos of pets being (adorable) pets.
From dogs who have decided that Pilates is actually cuddle time to cats who have declared grand battements their own personal obstacle course, here are some of our favorite pet interruptions brightening up our feeds.