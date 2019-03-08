Powered by RebelMouse
Breaking Stereotypes
Madeline Schrock
Mar. 08, 2019 12:37PM EST

This Video Shatters Negative Stereotypes About Pole Dancing in Under 90 Seconds

A still from "The Pole," via YouTube

"Weirdo. Pervert. Disgusting." These are just a few of the insults—and the milder ones at that—often directed at pole dancers. Perhaps more than any other dancers, its practitioners are constantly fighting for recognition that they are indeed athlete artists. Now, they're getting major support from a surprising source: Sprite.

The soft drink brand recently teamed up with director Jo Roy and Alberto del Campo, a champion pole dancer and Cirque du Soleil performer, to create a short film. In less than 90 seconds, it cleverly dispels these negative stereotypes, replacing them with a picture of extreme strength and control.

Sprite_The Pole

As del Campo cycles through insane balances and inversions, a voiceover hurls a series of insults, calling him "a disease to the world, to good taste and to social morality." Unfazed, del Campo carries on. Sprite's closing message? "It's haters season. Stay fresh."

Not only is this ad campaign the perfect clap back, but it's perfect motivation to hit the gym for arm day.

