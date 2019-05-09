6 Reasons You Should (Re)Watch the First Season of "Pose"
Last summer, the FX television series "Pose" served us a debut season which, over eight episodes, grew from a splashy echo of the seminal vogueing documentary Paris Is Burning into an affecting portrait of one of the most marginalized, most vulnerable, most creative communities in New York City in the late 1980s.
With its second season starting soon—on June 11, to be exact—and the first season dropping on Netflix this Friday, here are six reasons why dancers should be watching the groundbreaking show.
All the world’s a stage.
Dyllón Burnside as Ricky, left, with Ryan Jamaal Swain as Damon in "Pose."
JoJo Whilden, Courtesy FX
The ballroom floor over which Pray Tell (Tony Award–winner Billy Porter) presides isn't on Broadway or at Lincoln Center, but "Pose" portrays a performance community just the same, with all of the attendant roles and backstage dynamics. Scene regulars introduce themselves to newcomers, learning their names and keeping an eye out for potential collaborators (and competitors). Brandon (Ryan Jamaal Swain) and Ricky (Dyllón Burnside) slip away to audition for a tour in secret. Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) gossips and schemes during a costume fitting. Onstage superstars work service-industry jobs to make ends meet. It's a swirl of networking, politics, sacrifice and devout craftsmanship that's familiar to anyone who's ever worked in show business—of any kind.
Movement never lies.
Indya Moore as Angel in "Pose"
Sarah Shatz, Courtesy FX
When Angel (Indya Moore) shuts down a catcaller with one sharp flick of her wrist, she shows us that gestures are just as powerful on the sidewalk as on the catwalk. It isn't just the ballroom scenes or dance sequences that are choreographed in "Pose"; rather unusually, a lot of screen time is devoted to walking. The show lingers on its characters' entrances and exits, so we can see how their posture and carriage change according to which way the wind is blowing. Brandon nearly skips on the balls of his feet when he's feeling joyful; when he's disappointed or lost, his shoulders slump and his heels drag. With nearly every frame, "Pose" reminds us just how much our movements reveal our emotions.
Momma knows best.
Mj Rodriguez as Blanca in "Pose"
JoJo Whilden, Courtesy FX
Mothers are the head of every household in the ballroom scene, and the first season of "Pose" digs deep into what all that means. Blanca gives her all for the wayward children under her roof at the House of Evangelista, thoughtfully tuning her actions and advice to each younger character's personality. Elektra (Dominique Jackson) reigns over the House of Abundance with far less forgiveness, but slowly evolves her understanding of motherhood in one of the first season's more satisfying storylines. In parallel, Helena St. Rogers (Tony Award nominee Charlayne Woodard) is a mother in the dance studio, mentoring Brandon as he trains on scholarship at the New School for Dance—a building many will recognize as the real-life Joan Weill Center for Dance, home to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
Our bodies, ourselves
From left: Angelica Ross as Candy, Jason A. Rodriguez as Lemar, Jeremy McClain as Cubby and Hailie Sahar as Lulu in "Pose"
JoJo Whilden, Courtesy FX
It's not unusual for dancers to have love-hate relationships with their bodies. Delight at a breakthrough in some long-fought struggle with technique can dissolve in an instant—into frustration with an injury or anger at our reflections in the mirror. "Pose" frequently includes examples of these peaks and valleys: Lil Papi (Angel Bismark Curiel) isn't quick to pick up choreography, but triumphs when he learns how to play to his strengths.
The series so far is at its best, however, when it explores how movement liberates when the body confines. The many trans characters and actors of "Pose"—the most ever in regular roles in a television series—vogue to find their true selves in bodies that sometimes feel false.
Friendly reminders
From left: Dyllón Burnside as Ricky, Angel Bismark Curiel as Lil Papi, Mj Rodriguez as Blanca, and Billy Porter as Pray Tell in "Pose"
Jeffrey Neira, Courtesy FX
It's a minor liability that, so far, "Pose" isn't as deft with words as it is with these nonverbal means of communication. While the plot points and arcs are themselves wonderfully conceptualized, key developments are often delivered through clunky monologues and predictable pronouncements. That said, even the most hackneyed platitudes are nice to hear now and then, especially when they help guide us through our own journeys in dance. Helena tells Brandon, "For an artist, greatness happens when you can take something organized and make it feel like it's improvised." A little corny? Yes. True? Also yes.
It’s all in the name.
Ryan Jamaal Swain as Damon in "Pose"
JoJo Whilden, Courtesy FX
Pose is a four-letter word that, when it comes to this show, says it all. While competing on the ballroom floor, the characters make shapes that allow them to claim things, albeit momentarily, that may be furthest from their reach. The word pose can also mean "to assert, state, or put forward," and, throughout the first season, we find the characters learning how to identify and (re)present themselves.
Thanks to their deep expertise in the ballroom scene in which "Pose" takes place, lead choreographers Leiomy Maldonado and Danielle Polanco, plus consultants like Slim Ninja, maintain the authenticity of the balls, battles and walks. "Pose" ultimately succeeds in capturing the essential ephemerality of dance, that fleeting bond between performer and audience member which, to borrow what Angel says to Stan Bowes (Evan Peters), need not be more than simply being "good ideas in each other's minds."
- 'Pose' Season 1 Gets Netflix Release Date ›
- Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on 'Pose,' Diversity and Netflix - The ... ›
- Pose: Season 1 - Rotten Tomatoes ›
- Pose | Netflix Official Site ›
- 'Pose' Will Begin Streaming on Netflix in May ›
- 'Pose' Season 2 Gets New Premiere Date on FX | TVLine ›
- Pose 2018 Official Trailer - YouTube ›
- Pose (TV Series 2018– ) - IMDb ›
- POSE | Episodes | FX Networks ›
The way we create and consume dance is changing every day. Now more than ever, the field demands that dancers not only be able to perform at the highest level, but also collaborate with choreographers to bring their artistic visions to life. Dancers who miss out on choreographic training may very well find themselves at a disadvantage as they try to launch their careers.
As anyone who follows her on Instagram knows, when Emma Portner isn't working on high-profile projects—like Netflix's "Umbrella Academy" and a collaboration with Vogue and Saks—she's in the studio, dancing to a wide array of music that the word "eclectic" doesn't even begin to capture. She describes her taste as: "Audio-theater meets spoken word meets lo-fi meets classical. I could hop from Carnegie Hall to a jazz club to an underground DJ set to a Mitski concert all in the same night if I ever wanted to."
As part of our playlist series, we talked to Portner about her favorite songs, how she finds new music and how she really feels about the Justin Bieber video that launched her into the spotlight back in 2015:
"Life can be so rich and wonderful when we step off the logical path and embark on eccentric adventures."
For a sentiment that sounds like it belongs in a fortune cookie, you'd never expect that Steve Young is actually referencing a subset of offbeat, secret musicals: Shows about toilets and tractors and dog food and cars. Shows with big names, like Bob Fosse attached, and even bigger Broadway-style budgets. Shows that were never seen by the public.
These musicals are the subject of Bathtubs Over Broadway, the Tribeca Film Festival–winning documentary that begins streaming on Netflix today.
It's not often that a promising choreographer gets to stage work in a world-class theater, on a skillfully-curated program with professional dancers, and with the possibility of winning a substantial cash prize. But at the McCallum Theatre's Palm Desert Choreography Festival, that's been the status quo for over twenty years.
Since Shea New, the festival's artistic director, founded the festival in 1998, she's worked tirelessly with McCallum's director of education and festival producer, Kajsa Thuresson-Frary, and stage manager and festival production manager Joanna Fookes to build a festival that nurtures choreographers, highlights high quality work, powerfully engages the local community and cultivates an audience base for dance in the Coachella Valley. The trio is backed by a strong team of professionals at McCallum and the brilliant volunteers from the local and national level who serve as adjudicators.
Get Dance Magazine in your inbox
In just two seasons with Atlanta Ballet, Emily Carrico has emerged as a lead dancer with depth and dimension beyond her years. Her Sugar Plum Fairy sparkled. Her Black Swan was cunning and treacherous. In a recent rehearsal, her Sylph appeared effortless as she darted along the floor, evoking a fairy here, a dragonfly there. Watching her excel, you'd never know that Carrico has had a partially fused spine since childhood.
Last night's Met Gala featured, as always, oodles of celebs in deliciously over-the-top ensembles. And since editorial fashion always looks better in motion, Vogue (which hosts the bash) brought in Sherrie Silver to choreograph videos starring some of the gala's biggest names.
Silver—the mastermind behind Childish Gambino's "This Is America" video—kept the movement simple but 1000 percent in line with the gala's "camp" theme. The resulting videos are delightfully weird. Bette Midler does the swim to a Cher soundtrack! Lady Gaga swoons in a sculpture gallery! Jared Leto tenderly fondles a model of his own head!
James Whiteside sometimes seems larger than life. He knows how to effortlessly command any room he's in, whether he's playing a noble prince onstage or appearing in fashion campaigns for designers like Marc Jacobs and Thom Browne. During a rare day off, Whiteside gave us a glimpse into a quieter side of his personality—which is perhaps most endearing of all.
"If I Didn't Care" choreographed and directed by Liz Bustle, tells the story of a couple stuck in their own ways and trying to find a common ground. The quirky choreography, danced by Kate Coleman and Luis "L.t." Martinez, parallels the light-hearted nature of Connie Francis' title track.
Submit to our May contest here.
In a large practice studio inside Lincoln Center's Koch Theater, Suzanne Farrell watches quietly as New York City Ballet principals Sara Mearns and Russell Janzen work through a series of supported poses. As Janzen kneels to face her, Mearns brushes through to croisé arabesque, extending her leg high behind her. "I wouldn't penché there," says Farrell, gently. "You can, but I wouldn't."
"I get so excited here," says Mearns with a laugh. The three are slowly working through the pas de deux of "Diamonds," the ballet George Balanchine created on Farrell and Jacques D'Amboise in 1967 that makes up the third act of his full-length Jewels.
"I know," Farrell says. "But it's more exciting if the arabesque turn afterwards is sustained."
Contemporary dance world darling Jonah Bokaer takes his work very seriously, and it shows. Highly focused on craft and unconstrained by the traditional definition of a choreographer, the former Cunningham dancer has developed dance apps, pioneered new relationships between visual art and dance, and worked with collaborators as illustrious as Pharrell Williams.
But fans of his heady, intellectual work may be surprised by a recent project that he calls one of the most rewarding of his life: Choreographing for Team USA ice dance pair Lorraine McNamara and Quinn Carpenter. Bokaer was introduced to the pair by the mother of one of his company's supporters, who just happens to be an Olympic ice skating judge.
We talked to Bokaer—who, true to form, takes his work for the ice incredibly seriously, too—about what it was like to go back to basics as a non-skater, and why he thinks skating is even more technical than ballet:
Watching FX's "Fosse/Verdon," one thing comes across very clearly: Gwen Verdon was far more than just an extraordinary dancer—she was a creative force.