The Newest Old-School Fundraising Scheme: A Telethon Livestream
How does a choreographer pressed for time raise a whole lot of money quickly—really quickly?
If you're Raja Feather Kelly, founder and artistic director of the feath3r theory, you do a 24-hour telethon—and you live stream it from the Kickstarter Headquarters in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
the feath3r theory's Amy Gernux. Photo by Aitor Mendilibar, courtesy Kelly
It all started in 2017, when—after bemoaning how time-consuming Kickstarter campaigns can be—a company member jokingly suggested an old-school telethon. "We'd spend one whole day asking for money, and be done!" Kelly says. "It's so on brand because our work is all about re-appropriating popular culture."
Last year's inaugural fundraiser took place at Kelly's apartment, where they managed to pull in $7,440 in 24 hours (the goal was $5,000, which they reached in the first 12 hours). This year will be the first-ever live event hosted at the Kickstarter Headquarters and will be streamed on Kickstarter Live, Facebook and Insta Stories. The goal? Raise $10,000.
Although it will have many of the same features as the first telethon—Kelly and company will make live fundraising calls and conduct interviews with friends and fans ("Why do you like our work? What should we do in the next five years?")—this one will have more of a gala/show/party feel, with doors opening to the public from 6 pm to midnight, with plenty of booze, dancing and cake to boot, in honor of Kelly's birthday.
"The only weekend I had free was my birthday weekend!" he laughs. "So we are doing it on my birthday."
Raja Feather Kelly. Photo by Kate Shot Me, courtesy Kelly
What will happen between, say, 12 am and 8 am, when the venue is almost empty? "I'll call people on the West coast. I'll listen to music and DJ and talk to people. Say my thank yous," Kelly says. "I'll do my Marina Abramovic-esque napping. Then I'll wake up and continue calling people."
The Kickstarter goes live June 4 at noon.
When the former Miami City Ballet principal Patricia Delgado retired last spring, at age 34, she had made few plans for the future. She knew she was moving to New York City to be with her boyfriend of several years (now fiancé), the extremely busy young choreographer Justin Peck. And she knew she wanted to keep dancing, though going to college was another option she was considering.
But that was about all she had set.
Travis Wall draws inspiration from dancers Tate McCrae, Timmy Blankenship and more.
One often-overlooked relationship that exists in dance is the relationship between choreographer and muse. Recently two-time Emmy Award Winner Travis Wall opened up about his experience working with dancers he considers to be his muses.
"My muses in choreography have evolved over the years," says Wall. "When I'm creating on Shaping Sound, our company members, my friends, are my muses. But at this current stage of my career, I'm definitely inspired by new, fresh talent."
Wall adds, "I'm so inspired by this new generation of dancers. Their teachers have done such incredible jobs, and I've seen these kids grown up. For many of them, I've had a hand in their exposure to choreography."
Dancers know they need to cross-train. But sometimes the last thing you want to do is trek to the gym, or throw down 30 bucks for another Pilates class.
That's where YouTube comes to the rescue. Of course, an online video can't offer the specialized guidance of an in-person instructor. But with virtually no equipment needed, these seven dancer-approved options are a super convenient way to fit in a workout right in your living room—for free.
"So why did you quit?"
It's a question I've been asked hundreds of times since I stopped dancing over a decade ago. My answer has changed over the years as my own understanding of what lead me to walk away from greatest love of my life has become clearer.
"I had some injures," I would mutter nervously for the first few years. This seemed like the answer people understood most. Then it became, "I was just not very happy." Finally, as I passed into my 30s, I began telling the uncomfortable truth: "I quit dancing because of untreated depression."
It's the end of a long season: Your body is exhausted, you're emotionally drained from back-to-back performances and you're feeling ready for some serious time on the couch.
But as soon as you start to relax, the doubts creep in. What will happen to my physique if I'm not in class? Will I lose muscle, flexibility or stamina if I'm not dancing?
Tiler Peck is coming to Hulu. Fans everywhere can catch her new documentary, called Ballet Now, starting on July 20. But Seattle residents will get a sneak peek at the Seattle International Film Festival starting tonight.
The film follows the New York City Ballet principal during her time directing the BalletNOW series at The Music Center in Los Angeles last July. And it's got some legit names behind it: The director is Steven Cantor, who's mostly known in ballet circles for directing Sergei Polunin's DANCER, and one of the producers is none other than actress Elisabeth Moss, who stars in Hulu's hit "The Handmaid's Tale."
It's no secret that American Ballet Theatre's artist in residence, Alexei Ratmansky, is obsessed with the choreography of Marius Petipa. Since 2007, he has been involved in reconstructions of several of Petipa's ballets, starting with Le Corsaire for the Bolshoi and continuing through Paquita (2014), The Sleeping Beauty (2015) and Swan Lake (2016). As Ratmansky said recently, "I believe in Petipa's choreography—I admire the structure, the changes of mood, all these things that are so brilliantly clear in his choreography."
Most recently, with the dancers of ABT, he has taken on Harlequinade (originally Les Millions d'Arlequin), a comic ballet created by Petipa in his waning years at the Russian Imperial Ballet. (He was 82 by the time of the premiere in 1900.)
With dancers' busy schedules, it's easy to forget about how much waste we're creating, or how our daily routines might be contributing to pollution or climate change. But the fact is that everything we do—from getting ready for a show backstage to fueling up for a rehearsal—has an impact on the environment.
Start small by swapping out these six everyday items for eco-friendly versions. Don't worry, they aren't overly expensive: In fact some of them may save you money.
Can Emma Portner get any cooler?
Between her existing credits (the youngest woman ever to choreograph a West End musical, that viral Justin Bieber video), her upcoming projects (a collaboration with Lil Buck, Jon Boogz and Blood Orange for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and a commission from New York City Ballet, for starters) and the fact that she charmed virtually every major media outlet when she secretly married actress Ellen Page, one would assume not.
But then she went and choreographed the music video for "Fallingwater," the latest single from indie-pop darling Maggie Rogers, and all bets are officially off. Portner is capable of infinite levels of cool, and we're all just trailing along in her wake.
A couple weeks ago, I went to see New York City Ballet's Tribute To Robbins, which featured Warren Carlyle's lovely restaging of Jerome Robbins' Broadway choreography. But as the number from The King and I began, I felt a familiar discomfort.
I rolled my eyes at the faux-Thai headdresses and the "exotic" musical motifs—irritations transferred from the musical, whose Orientalist tendencies are well-documented. But my disappointment doubled as I realized that I have never seen a ballet choreographed by an Asian American on that stage.
I left frustrated and confused. As a young dancer and Filipino American, I look up to performers and choreographers who share my Asian-American heritage. Where are they?
Have two or more months off from dance this summer?
With a little planning, your body can reap the full benefits of your layoff—and transition back into the studio with ease.