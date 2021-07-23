Still from "Come and Go 'Piece a 'Way." Photo courtesy Danspace

Friday Film Break: Reggie Wilson's "Come and Go 'Piece a 'Way"

Dance Magazine
Jul 23, 2021

For Danspace Project's Platform 2021: The Dream of the Audience, choreographer Reggie Wilson offers his first solo performance in years: "Come and Go 'Piece a 'Way." The choreography for this short dance film was created by virtually gathering prompts and movement material from the 10 members of Wilson's company, Fist and Heel Performance Group. With cinematographer Aitor Mendilibar, Wilson considered weight and rhythm, and how to think about dance movement cinematically.

The work is available to stream—along with films by Ishmael Houston-Jones, Eiko Otake and Joan Jonas, and Okwui Okpokwasili—via Danspace's Journal until August 31.

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
reggie wilson fist & heel performance group dance films dance film screendance friday film break

Latest Posts

J. Alice Jackson, Courtesy CHRP

Chicago Human Rhythm Project's Rhythm World Finally Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary

What happens when a dance festival is set to celebrate a landmark anniversary, but a global pandemic has other plans?

Chicago's Rhythm World, the oldest tap festival in the country, should have enjoyed its 30th iteration last summer. Disrupted by COVID-19, it was quickly reimagined for virtual spaces with a blend of recorded and livestreamed classes. So as not to let the pandemic rob the festival of its well-deserved fanfare, it was cleverly marketed as Rhythm World 29.5.

Fortunately, the festival returns in full force this year, officially marking three decades of rhythm-making with three weeks of events, July 26 to August 15. As usual, the festival will be filled with a variety of master classes, intensive courses and performances, as well as a teacher certification program and the Youth Tap Ensemble Conference. At the helm is Chicago native Jumaane Taylor, the newly appointed festival director, who has curated both the education and performance programs. Taylor, an accomplished choreographer, came to the festival first as a young student and later as part of its faculty.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
caleb teicher chicago human rhythm project jason janas jumaane taylor karissa royster lane alexander naomi funaki rhythm world
rhythm world
July 2021