Friday Film Break: Kennesaw State University Alumni Dance With Robots

Dance Magazine
Dec 10, 2021

Choreographer Ivan Pulinkala's latest work, "FOREST," features some unexpected performers: improvising robots. As a collaboration between Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State University (where Pulinkala is the founding chair and professor of dance), the work pairs robot musician/dancers with human partners (who happen to be KSU alums). This video shows how the work came together and shares why the collaborators hope it not only inspires new avenues for creativity, but establishes better trust of robotic platforms.

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
kennesaw state university robots choreo-robotics friday film break

Latest Posts

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Robert Battle's Mass. Photo by Paul Kolnik, courtesy Ailey

Robert Battle at Full Throttle

When you’re enjoying the easygoing, joke-telling manner of Robert Battle as the welcoming emcee of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, you might not realize there is a ferocious choreographer underneath all that charm. To celebrate his 10 years as artistic director, at New York City Center on Tuesday night the company presented seven works Battle’s created over the last 22 years. Each one held bold surprises—even for those of us familiar with his work.

At the Dance Magazine Awards the previous night, Judith Jamison, in presenting the award to Battle, said, “I love watching Robert’s bravery.” I think she meant both his bravery as a choreographer and as an artistic director. As the latter, he has expanded the Ailey repertory with so many interesting choices—Aszure Barton, Wayne McGregor, Johan Inger and Kyle Abraham—that we tend to forget about Battle himself as a choreographer.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
alvin ailey american dance theater robert battle
robert battle
July 2021