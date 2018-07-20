Style & Beauty Jul. 20, 2018 01:21PM EST
Beauty Breakdown : Re-create Juliet’s Hair from American Ballet Theatre’s 'Romeo and Juliet.'
Photo by Rachel Papo
Given that almost every ballet performance requires your hair to be in a bun, it can be tricky to master Romeo and Juliet's Italian Renaissance hairstyles. Not for ABT wig and makeup supervisor Rena Most and wig and makeup assistant Jill Haley. The duo is responsible for all three hairstyles Juliet wears onstage, following the exact looks used in the company premiere of the Sir Kenneth MacMillan ballet in 1985. Check out Most and Haley in action, below, and keep scrolling for the step-by-step breakdown.