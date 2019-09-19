Powered by RebelMouse
News
Lauren Wingenroth
Sep. 19, 2019 12:46PM EST

A New Romeo And Juliet Film Is Happening And We're Freaking Out

Alice Pennefather, Courtesy ROH

You ever just wish that Kenneth MacMillan's iconic production of Romeo and Juliet could have a beautiful love child with the 1968 film starring Olivia Hussey? (No, not Baz Luhrmann's version. We are purists here.)

Wish granted: Today, the trailer for a new film called Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words was released, featuring MacMillan's choreography and with what looks like all the cinematic glamour we could ever dream of:

Ever better: It features Royal Ballet first soloist William Bracewell and principal Francesca Hayward as the star-crossed lovers, along with other Royal favorites like Matthew Ball and Marcelino Sambé. (It's a big year for Hayward on the big screen: In December she will star as Victoria in the CATS film.) Former Royal Ballet dancers and BalletBoyz founders Michael Nunn and William Trevitt—who have their fair share of experience with dance films—will direct and stage MacMillan's choreography.

It looks like the ballet is slightly abridged: The film runs 90 minutes and is set to a unique cut of the Prokofiev score recorded by the Royal Opera House orchestra.

Currently the film is scheduled to premiere as a one-night-only event at cinemas throughout England on December 16, but our fingers are crossed for a stateside and/or digital release.

the royal ballet francesca hayward
News

How Can Blind and Partially Sighted Audiences Get a Complete Dance Experience?

Touch tour for English National Ballet's Giselle by Akram Khan at the Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo by Studio Pono, Courtesy ENB

While you might think of dance as a primarily visual art form, performances engage us on multiple levels. Our ears take in the score, the artists' breathing patterns, fellow audience members' reactions, and the physical percussion made by the dancers' footfalls and partnering. All of this information is available to audience members with limited to no vision, and when it comes to providing them with the rest, there are multiple approaches being refined by experts in the field generally referred to as "audience accessibility."

Keep reading... Show less
Sponsored by USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance

Meet the First-Ever Graduating Class of USC Kaufman

The USC Kaufman graduating class with Mikhail Baryshnikov. Gus Ruelas/USC

Just four years ago, the University of Southern California's Glorya Kaufman School of Dance welcomed its first class of BFA students. The program—which boasts world-class faculty and a revolutionary approach to training focused on collaboration and hybridity—immediately established itself as one of the country's most prestigious and most innovative.

Now, the first graduating class is entering the dance field. Here, six of the 33 graduates share what they're doing post-grad, what made their experience at USC Kaufman so meaningful and how it prepared them for their next steps:

Keep reading... Show less
Career Advice

Post-Performance Trauma Is Real. Here's How To Protect Yourself

Audrey Rachelle recommends not drawing on personal experience when performing difficult roles. Aeric Meredith-Goujon, Courtesy Rachelle

Even though it's been a year since he took his last bow in the piece, Kidd Pivot dancer Jermaine Maurice Spivey still feels the aftermath of touring in Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young's Betroffenheit. The harrowing piece chronicles Young's own journey through tragedy, with dancers embodying his grief, trauma, guilt, addiction, euphoria and glee. "We endured an emotional negotiation each night because of how much the show cost. It was a weird kind of dread, because you wanted to pay the full cost. Otherwise you couldn't do the show justice."

Dance psychologist JoAnne La Fleche says there's little research on the emotional fallout from challenging performances like Betroffenheit, but dancers with poor self-care may be at risk of developing secondhand trauma or PTSD-like symptoms. These can range from fatigue, anxiety and depression to flashbacks and panic episodes.

Keep reading... Show less
Sponsored by University of Arizona

Why University of Arizona's Dance Program Is the Ultimate Prep for Company Life

UA Dance Ensemble members Candice Barth and Gregory Taylor in Jessica Lang's "Among the Stars." Photo by Ed Flores, courtesy University of Arizona

If you think becoming a trainee or apprentice is the only path to gaining experience in a dance company environment, think again.

The University of Arizona, located in the heart of Tucson, acclimates dancers to the pace and rigor of company life while offering all the academic opportunities of a globally-ranked university. If you're looking to get a head-start on your professional dance career—or to just have a college experience that balances company-level training and repertory with rigorous academics—the University of Arizona's undergraduate and graduate programs have myriad opportunites to offer:

Keep reading... Show less

mailbox

Get Dance Magazine in your inbox