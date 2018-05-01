- The Latest
SF Ballet’s “Boundless” Symposium Explores How Ballet is Evolving
The first week of San Francisco Ballet's Unbound: A Festival of New Works was all about new ballets, with 12 world premieres by the likes of Justin Peck, Dwight Rhoden and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. The second weekend provided time to reflect, as artists and influencers gathered for "Boundless: A Symposium on Ballet's Future."
Dance Magazine sat in on two sessions.
Virginia Johnson, Helgi Tomasson and Marina Harss. Photo by Chris Hardy, courtesy SFB
On Friday, April 27, writer Marina Harss moderated "Unbound: A Conversation on the Future of Ballet" with SFB artistic director Helgi Tomasson and Dance Theatre of Harlem artistic director Virginia Johnson. The wide-ranging discussion offered several takeaways:
- Johnson and Tomasson agree that being a great ballet dancer is not determined by ethnicity, gender or body type—although height still plays a role because of partnering.
- They also believe that while classical technique is the essential foundation of ballet, they aren't precious about it—technique should be allowed to evolve so that ballet feels relevant to contemporary audiences.
- Both directors want dancers with personality and expressiveness, not just showstopping tricks.
- Johnson observed that there are more women artistic directors than ever before, and she believes those opportunities will continue to grow.
Patrick Armand, Andrea Yannone, Dwight Rhoden, Celia Fushille, Helgi Tomasson and Virginia Johnson. Photo by Chris Hardy, courtesy SFB.
Johnson moderated an in-depth session about diversity and inclusion on Sunday. "Boundless: Fostering New Voices in Ballet Choreography, Leadership and Audiences" brought together Tomasson, SFB School director Patrick Armand, Smuin Contemporary American Ballet artistic director Celia Fushille, Complexions Contemporary Ballet artistic director Dwight Rhoden and SFB director of education and training Andrea Yannone.
- All agreed that diversity makes ballet schools and companies relevant to today's audiences, but Armand reported that SFB School struggles to recruit young dancers from diverse cultural and economic backgrounds.
- Rhoden got cheers when he brought up the importance of creating ballets that use themes, music and collaborators that diverse communities can relate to.
- Fushille agreed, adding that ballet-dancer contestants on TV shows like "So You Think You Can Dance" have helped make ballet seem more accessible and less elitist.
- Yannone said that diversity in ballet is about nurturing anyone who wants to dance, and credits programs like SFB School's Dance in Schools & Communities, Boston Ballet's Adaptive Dance Program, ABT's Project Plié and the International Association of Blacks in Dance with fostering wide-ranging inclusion.
If there was unifying theme throughout symposium, it was that change will take time, but ballet is truly evolving to reflect the times we live in and represent everyone who dances, choreographs and enjoys it.
It's Broadway awards season (hello Tony, Chita Rivera and Drama Desk Awards!), and this year, there's a lot for fans to sing and dance about. If you're a millennial, your heart is certainly happy with this morning's Tony announcement: SpongeBob SquarePants and Mean Girls scored the most nominations for a musical at 12 each. (The two-part play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child got 10.)
Mean Girls leads the pack with 12 Tony nominations. Photo by Joan Marcus, Courtesy Boneau/Bryan-Brown.
Call us partial, but when it comes to career choices, being a dancer takes the cake. It certainly isn't easy, but every moment we're in the studio or onstage, we get to do something we love. Here are 13 reasons why being a dancer is—in our humble opinion—the best thing in the world.
A schoolgirl's ballet recital, prancing circus horses, a Fred-and-Ginger ballroom homage, an aerial duet, even sheets flapping on laundry lines—in the new movie musical The Greatest Showman, Ashley Wallen choreographs them all, in service to a big, fanciful story based on the ups and downs of legendary 19th-century impresario P.T. Barnum. With Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya starring and dancing, songs by the Oscar- and Tony-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a huge ensemble that includes "18 amazing dancers," conjoined twins, a man with three legs, and Barnum's other assorted sideshow attractions, Wallen calls it "a dream come true."
"Should I watch it to get a sense of what happened, or should I go with my own vision and understanding of the culture?" That's what choreographer Camille A. Brown was wondering in June, when she started work on the Broadway revival of the Antilles-themed musical Once on This Island.
Image via Once on This Island Facebook Page
Mia Michaels was 90% done writing her autobiography when something changed.
She had plenty of material to fill the pages, from racking up three Emmy Awards on So You Think You Can Dance, to choreographing her first Broadway musical Finding Neverland, to collaborating with Prince, to revamping New York's famous Radio City Rockettes.
But then she stopped. "There was so much material. I had almost the entire life autobiography done, and then I was like, no. I want to inspire the world," she says, laughing warmly. The resulting book, out today, is called A Unicorn in a World of Donkeys: A Guide to Life for all the Exceptional, Excellent Misfits Out There.
Crystal Pite is a busy woman.
While her company, Kidd Pivot, toured the globe recently performing Betroffenheit—its acclaimed collaboration with Jonathon Young and fellow Canadians Electric Company Theatre—Pite herself launched three productions at three of the world's foremost dance companies: Nederlands Dans Theater (The Statement, February 2016), the Paris Opéra Ballet (The Seasons' Canon, fall 2016), and London's Royal Ballet (Flight Pattern, spring 2017).
Dancers are more than just vessels performing set material. We make contributions to creative processes all the time. Some of these are obvious: We often improvise material or generate entire phrases to be incorporated into a work. Others are more innocuous: Dancers are sometimes asked to give feedback that ends up shaping the composition of a work.
This is choreography.
Last month, Yann Arnaud, an aerialist with Cirque de Soleil, died after plummeting to the stage in VOLTA. He was performing an aerial straps routine in Tampa, Florida, when one of his hands slipped and he fell 20 feet.
Professional dancers are often asked to perform stunts, some of them extremely dangerous. Even when the risks aren't life-threatening, it's important to listen to your gut.