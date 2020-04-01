Congrats to Our March Video of the Month Contest Winner, "SET I"

Dance Magazine
Apr 01, 2020

In "SET I," MN Dance Company artistic directors Michal Rynia and Nastja Bremec Rynia embody the complexity and uncertainty of life amidst COVID-19.

art film contemporary dance dance dance film mn dance company video

Latest Posts

Studio Bleu students Jaxon Keller, Samantha Halker and Alia Wiggins. Photos by Chris Stark
Badge
Harlequin Floors

How Turning Boards and Practice Mats Can Revolutionize Your Dance Training

When it comes to equipment, dancers don't need much—just shoes and whatever can fit in their dance bag. But between rehearsals in the studio and performances on stage, one major piece of equipment often goes overlooked—the floor.

Dancers too often find themselves warming up on the concrete or carpet backstage, or wanting to practice in a location without a proper floor. For years, Harlequin Floors has offered a solution to this problem with its innovative turning board, offering a portable and personal floor that can be flipped between marley and wood. Now, they've revolutionized portability again with their practice mat, offering dancers the option to roll up their own personal floor and sling it over their shoulders like a yoga mat.

We spoke with experts from every corner of the dance industry to see how Harlequin's products have become their everyday essentials:

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS