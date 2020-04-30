San Francisco-Marin Food Bank pop-up food pantry at the Chris Hellman Center for Dance. Courtesy San Francisco Ballet

Dance Companies Are Giving Back by Distributing Meals and Groceries to Their Communities

Madeline Schrock
Apr 30, 2020

As dance studios remain empty, some companies have found alternate uses for their buildings. By swapping slippers for aprons, two major dance organizations continue to make an incredible impact on their communities during this difficult time.


San Francisco Ballet Hosts a Pop-up Food Pantry

San Francisco Ballet has partnered with the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank to turn its Chris Hellman Center for Dance into a pop-up food pantry. The idea came about after company member Max Cauthorn, who'd been delivering groceries to some of his high-risk neighbors, asked SFB executive director Kelly Tweeddale how the company could help out on a larger scale.

Since April 13, volunteers, including SFB dancers and staff, have been distributing bags of groceries to community members in need. They intend to continue every Monday, from 9 am to 1 pm Pacific, until San Francisco's shelter-in-place order is lifted.

A volunteer packs free meals for World Central Kitchen.

Courtesy Mark Morris Dance Group

Mark Morris Dance Group Distributes Meals to Locals

On the East Coast, the Mark Morris Dance Group has partnered with Dance/NYC to become a distribution site for World Central Kitchen. Since April 20, the Brooklyn dance hub has been offering free, pre-packaged meals to local residents and employees. Meals are available for pickup weekdays from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm Eastern, or until supplies last.

"This is a dire situation," said Mark Morris in a press release. "I am heartened and grateful that the Mark Morris Dance Center is ready and capable of participating with Chef Andrés and the Word Central Kitchen in making pick-up meals available to anyone who needs them." Need a lunch? Dancers are welcome.

Even as these dance organizations are financially struggling, they are doing what they can to offer kindness to strangers.

Related Articles Around the Web
mark morris dance center san francisco ballet covid-19 coronavirus

Latest Posts

Jim Coleman, Courtesy Boston Conservatory at Berklee
Badge
Boston Conservatory at Berklee

Boston Conservatory at Berklee Has A Transformational New Summer Intensive in Commercial Dance

If you're interested in a traditional contract at a ballet or contemporary company, it's easy to find an intensive that meets your needs. But up until now, summer opportunities for aspiring commercial dancers have been fairly limited.

Enter the brand-new, three-week Boston Conservatory at Berklee Commercial Dance Intensive, aimed at dancers ages 15-22 and emphasizing industry-specific skills—from urban dance to singing to hip hop to acting for the camera. The program aims to provide dancers with the confidence and expertise they need to thrive in an ever-competitive dance field where versatility is key.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS