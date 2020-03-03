Congrats to "Shockout," Our February Video of the Month Contest Winner

In "Shockout," strobe lighting accentuates Flex dancer Jamal Sterrett's fluid, dynamic movement.
Mar 03, 2020
Henry Leutwyler
David Hallberg Named The Australian Ballet's Next Artistic Director
Yesterday evening, international ballet star David Hallberg took fans by surprise with an exciting announcement: In 2021, he will become the artistic director of The Australian Ballet. Hallberg will follow in the footsteps of current director David McAllister, who's been at the helm for nearly 20 years.
"If the world was a bunch of people sitting in a room, and you raise your hand, then you better have something interesting to say," says our February cover star @rajafeatherkelly. "I want to raise my hand." 📷: Jayme Thornton (@jaymethornton)
