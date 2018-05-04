- The Latest
4 Exercises That Will Strengthen Your Port de Bras
Ever wonder why some dancers' port de bras appears to be disconnected from their body? It typically comes down to how they stabilize their shoulder blades, says Marimba Gold-Watts, Pilates instructor to dancers like Robert Fairchild.
"Dancers often hear the cue to pull down on their latissimus,"—the biggest muscle in the back—"which doesn't allow the shoulder blades to lie flat," she says. "It makes the bottom tips of the shoulder blades wing, or flare out, off the rib cage."
Instead, she encourages dancers to use the serratus anterior muscle, which attaches the shoulder blade to the rib cage. To locate it, Gold-Watts suggests dancers imagine that the collarbones and shoulder blades are widening across the body in opposite directions.
The serratus anterior in red. Photo via Wikimedia Commons
"As soon as your shoulder blade is lying flat, you can get other muscles around the shoulder girdle to turn on, allowing you to connect your arms to your back."
Try these at-home exercises to strengthen your serratus anterior and the rest of the shoulder girdle for stronger, smoother port de bras:
Baby Swan
- Lie facedown with your feet together. Extend the arms down by your sides, palms flat on the floor.
- Engage the deep abdominals to lengthen the lower back and pull your belly button to the spine. Imagine rolling the collarbone up and back as you slowly lift your head, keeping the neck long. Aim to articulate the spine bone by bone as you lift, stopping at the bra line. When your shoulders begin to lift, raise the hands as well.
- Hold this position for three to five breaths.
Do 10 reps. To make it harder, lift the feet as well.
Plank Prep
- To work up to a plank, start with a modification: With forearms on the floor and hands pointing straight ahead, let your knees touch the ground to help support your weight. Hold for 30 seconds, completing three sets.
- When ready to progress, try three sets of one-minute kneeling planks, and then do the same progression in full forearm plank with knees off the floor. Keep the abdominals engaged and shoulder blades wide and flat against the back.
Sword Arm
- Standing on a Thera-Band with feet hip-distance apart, reach across the body with your right hand to hold the Thera-Band by your left hip.
- With the arm straight but the elbow unlocked, pull the band up and out to the right, as if you're pulling a sword from its sheath.
- When the arm is above the shoulder, rotate the trunk to the right as well, looking back over the right shoulder. To keep the shoulder blades from lifting, Gold-Watts cues her dancers to "imagine sliding the shoulder blades down into your back pockets as you lift the arm."
Complete 10 reps per side.
Wall Push-Up
- Stand two to three feet away from a wall with your legs together. Place your hands on the wall at forehead height, making a diamond shape.
- Slowly bend your elbows, bringing your trunk closer to the wall while maintaining a plank position in the body.
- Press back out.
Complete 10 reps. To modify, step closer to the wall. For an additional challenge, try one arm at a time without allowing the body to rotate.
American choreographer Meg Stuart, who is based in Brussels and Berlin, brings her wildly unpredictable choreography to the Skirball Center. For this production, Until Our Hearts Stop (2015), the international cast of six dancers and three musicians aims to recapture a sense of free play. But Stuart's version of "play" contains as much struggle and strangeness as delight. The dancers in her company, Damaged Goods, get tangled in a physical intimacy that can be either sensitive or bizarre. May 4–5. nyuskirball.org.
Last month, Kyle Abraham was announced as one of the six choreographers contributing new work to New York City Ballet's 2018-19 season.
In its 70-year history, NYCB has only commissioned four black choreographers—all men: John Alleyne and Ulysses Dove in 1994, Dance Theatre of Harlem's Robert Garland in collaboration with Robert LaFosse in 2000, and Albert Evans in 2002 and 2005. It's been 11 years since Evans, an NYCB alum, made work for the company and 18 years since a black choreographer outside of NYCB has been invited to choreograph.
Take a moment to take that in.
Dancers are more than just vessels performing set material. We make contributions to creative processes all the time. Some of these are obvious: We often improvise material or generate entire phrases to be incorporated into a work. Others are more innocuous: Dancers are sometimes asked to give feedback that ends up shaping the composition of a work.
This is choreography.
Oh, socks: What are we gonna do with you? Many dancers—ourselves definitely included—have a love-hate relationship with this unassuming member of the footwear family. On the one hand, they feel oh-so-essential for pulling off endless turns in contemporary class. On the other hand, we've heard our fair share of horror stories from fellow dancers of catastrophic slips that led directly to serious injuries. Then what's a dancer to do? We're so glad you asked.
Below are five of our favorite dancer socks that won't let you down (literally or figuratively).
Is there anything that can match the absurdity of the Deadpool 2 marketing campaign? (For the comic book/superhero unaware, Deadpool is a mouthy, fourth-wall-breaking character played by A-lister Ryan Reynolds at the movies.)
Probably not, as the music video for "Ashes" (Céline Dion's contribution to the film's soundtrack) demonstrates. In it, the elegant, dramatic singer is joined onstage by Deadpool, who proceeds to dance...actually rather well.
So the real question we're asking is, Who the heck is that dancer in a Deadpool costume and heels?!
Just when we thought we could no longer be surprised by the headlines coming out of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, a New York Magazine report has our jaws on the floor.
The latest former Trump aide to be interviewed by Mueller is a man named Michael Caputo, who worked for the President during the campaign, but has since moved on to more artistic endeavors. Like producing ballets. For Diana Vishneva.
Sometimes you have to wonder if Misty Copeland has secretly found an extra day in the week that the rest of us don't know about.
Yesterday, in the midst of gearing up for American Ballet Theatre's spring season, she celebrated the launch of her latest high-profile project: Under Armour's Misty Copeland Signature Collection.
Donald McKayle was a legend in dance, with a long list of accolades, awards and accomplishments well-documented after his recent passing. But those of us who were lucky enough to be his students, either in a classroom or rehearsal studio, know he displayed his greatest talent in his role of master teacher.
A dance teacher like no other, he could draw creative expression and physical determination out of his students they didn't know they had access to. He saw it inside them, and he drew it out with grace, command and clarity, as if it were something he simply expected. His approach was never demeaning or condescending; he knew you could do it, only you hadn't tried it yet.
He used to say to the young dancers in his undergraduate performing group, the UCI Etude Ensemble, while rehearsing a particularly challenging section: "I know…Now, do it again and jump higher," all the while smiling and singing to them.
Sam Miller, former director of Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival and president of the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council from 2010-2016, passed away this week. Miller was beloved in the dance community and was known as a visionary arts administrator for dance.
Miller also served as managing director of Pilobolus and founded and directed Wesleyan University's Institute for Curatorial Practice in Performance. In 2013, Movement Research honored Miller at their gala. Watch the tribute below: