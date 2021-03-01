Matthew Murphy, Courtesy Vivacity Media Group

Catching Up With 2020 Tony-Nominated Choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui

Helen Hope
Mar 01, 2021

It's been five months since the 2020 Tony Award nominations were announced—and while there's still no set date for the awards ceremony, voting officially began March 1. This week, Dance Magazine is catching up with each of this year's three nominees for Best Choreography.

Here, Broadway newcomer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui talks about being nominated for his expansive, hyperkinetic choreography for Jagged Little Pill.

Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten and the Jagged Little Pill cast

Matthew Murphy, Courtesy Vivacity Media Group

What has it meant to you to be nominated during this historic Broadway shutdown?

Given the circumstances we're in, any celebration possible is taken with two hands. I also feel very honored because I'm not American, so it's a big deal to be nominated for anything outside of the usual places where I work.

At the same time, I'm aware there's resistance towards the Tonys because of their lack of diversity. People are asking for categories to be changed from "Best Performance by an Actor/Actress" to "Best Lead." Or let's think about a nomination for Best Ensemble. On a selfish level, I'm happy and flattered, while in a global way, I want to help change things so everybody feels heard.

Were you a fan of Alanis Morissette’s music before this show?

I know all the words to all the songs. Alanis' music has been there for me since I was 18 years old. When I got to meet her, I told her, "You've been in my life for so long!" She, of course, had no idea who I was.

When choreographing the show, I was influenced by how Alanis herself moves. She's a natural dancer who learns choreography quickly. You just have to watch the "So Pure" video to see that. On the other hand, she can improvise manically. She consciously doesn't control her instincts, and it becomes an almost therapeutic release. I call Alanis "the goddess of our show." She's the template for the movement style that I encouraged the dancers to follow.

You were both the choreographer and the movement director for Jagged Little Pill. Can you explain the distinction in terms of this show?

Jagged Little Pill's movement direction is linked to the set. It's often not the dancers but everything around them that moves. I've worked with big objects in other projects. Plus, I come from a dance-theater background, which helped in figuring out what characters might be feeling, where they'd be in the space and what movement they'd be doing. Of course, it was always director Diane Paulus' final say. We'd keep looking for a solution until she was happy.

What’s on your mind as the Tony voting period begins?

I cried a lot during the making of this show. It addresses so many issues that resonated with me: struggling in long-term relationships, feeling disconnected from your upbringing, issues around identity. Not every professional environment gives you that kind of space to let your emotions be part of the work.

I've been a choreographer for 20 years. At the end of the day, it's about how you channel your ideas through emotions. With Jagged Little Pill, it was so nice to let the tricks go and trust my feelings again.


Courtesy Harlequin
Badge
Harlequin Floors

What Does It Take to Make a Safe Outdoor Stage for Dance?

Warmer weather is just around the corner, and with it comes a light at the end of a hibernation tunnel for many dance organizations: a chance to perform again. While social distancing and mask-wearing remain essential to gathering safely, the great outdoors has become an often-preferred performance venue.

But, of course, nature likes to throw its curveballs. What does it take to successfully pull off an alfresco show?

Marisa Grywalski and Alejandro Diaz in Dwight Rhodens "Ave Maria," part of PBT's Open Air Series last fall.

Kelly Perkovich, Courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Keeping dancers safe outside requires the same intentional flooring as you have in the studio—but it also needs to be hearty enough to withstand the weather. With so many factors to consider, two ballet companies consulted with Harlequin Floors to find the perfect floor for their unique circumstances.

Last fall, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre invested in a mobile stage that allowed the dancers to perform live for socially distanced audiences. "But we didn't have an outdoor resilient floor, so we quickly realized that if we had any rain, we were going to be in big trouble—it would have rotted," says artistic director Susan Jaffe.

The company purchased the lightweight, waterproof Harlequin's AeroDeck® sprung floor panels and the heavy-duty Harlequin Cascade™ vinyl, which is manufactured with BioCote® Antimicrobial Protection to help with the prevention of bacteria and mold. After an indoor test run while filming Nutcracker ("It felt exactly like our regular floor," says Jaffe), the company will debut the new setup this May in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park during a two-week series of performances shared with other local arts organizations.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Open Air Series last fall. The company plans to roll out their new Harlequin AeroDeck® sprung floor panels and Harlequin Cascade™ vinyl floor for more outdoor performances this spring.

Harris Ferris, Courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

In addition to the possibility of rain, a range of temperatures also has to be taken into account. When the State Ballet of Rhode Island received a grant from the state to upgrade its 15-year-old stage, executive director Ana Fox chose the Harlequin Cascade vinyl floor in the lighter gray color "so that it would be cooler if it's reflecting sunlight during daytime performances," she says.

However, for the civic ballet company's first performance on its new 24-by-48–foot stage on November 22, heat was less of a concern than the Northeastern cold. Fortunately, Fox says the surface never got icy or too stiff. "It felt warm to the feel," she says. "You could see the dancers didn't hesitate to run or step into arabesque." (The Harlequin Cascade floor is known for providing a good grip.)

"To have a safe floor for dancers not to worry about shin splints or something of that nature, that's everything," she says. "The dancers have to feel secure."

State Ballet of Rhode Island first rolled out their new Harlequin Cascade™ flooring for an outdoor performance last November.

Courtesy of Harlequin

Of course, the elements need to be considered even when dancers aren't actively performing. Although Harlequin's AeroDeck is waterproof, both PBT and SBRI have tarps to cover their stages to keep any water out. SBRI also does damp mopping before performances to get pollen off the surface. Additionally, the company is building a shed to safely store the floor long-term when it's not in use. "Of course, it's heavy, but laying down the floor and putting it away was not an issue at all," says Fox, adding that both were easy to accomplish with a crew of four people.

Since the Harlequin Cascade surface is versatile enough to support a wide range of dance styles—and even opera and theater sets—both PBT and SBRI are partnering with other local arts organizations to put their outdoor stages to use as much as possible. Because audiences are hungry for art right now.

"In September, I made our outdoor performance shorter so we wouldn't have to worry about intermission or bathrooms, but when it was over, they just sat there," says Jaffe, with a laugh. "People were so grateful and so happy to see us perform. We just got an overwhelming response of love and gratitude."

Marisa Grywalski and Alejandro Diaz in Susan Jaffes "Carmina Terra," part of PBT's Open Air Series last fall.

Kelly Perkovich, courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

