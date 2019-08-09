Before SIX: The Musical Hits Broadway, It's Playing at Sea
Just last week, SIX: The Musical—a new show, about the six wives of Henry VIII, that's seen wild success in the UK—announced it's officially coming to Broadway. Yes, it really is time for a pop-infused musical that delivers the skinny on the women whose fates read bluntly as: divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.
But before previews start February 13, 2020, SIX is continuing its out-of-town tryouts with a surprising twist: It will play aboard several Norwegian Cruise Line ships, beginning with the Norwegian Bliss September 1.
It's an unexpected licensing move for musical theater, since shows at sea are usually a cruise line's own creations, or surefire hits, like Jersey Boys, that are already proven crowd-pleasers on the Great White Way.
While it may be unprecedented to snag a show before its Broadway debut, NCL's move further solidifies that the cruise industry is betting big on dance. Earlier this year, two major cruise lines announced new entertainment offerings for guests: Celebrity Cruises partnered with American Ballet Theatre, and Virgin Voyages is developing work by the likes of Randy Weiner and Sam Pinkleton. Perhaps SIX is NCL's answer to Celebrity and Virgin upping the ante.
And it might be just the right move.
SIX has exploded as the little show that could: After being dreamed up by two Cambridge University seniors, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the musical premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 and swiftly made its way to the West End the following year. It earned five Olivier nominations, including Best Musical and Best Choreography, by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. And it's already appeared in Chicago, and starting August 21, it will sweep through Cambridge, Massachusetts (at American Repertory Theater); Edmonton, Canada; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Sydney, Australia, before it arrives on Broadway.
Seems like these queens are aiming for world domination at land and sea alike.
As a young dancer, I was taught that falling out of a relevé, even during class, was not an option. I was told to never, ever give up on it. "Die for it," my ballet master used to say.
I used to love, even dream, of being immersed in dance every day. But after 10 years of pushing myself beyond my limits as a full-time dancer, something started happening to me internally. My vision would get blurry, my body felt like I was spinning, and my ears would ring.
I did what I always did—I ignored the warning signs and pushed through it. I never wanted to look weak or incapable as a dancer, even if I was in a lot of pain. Even if I felt like I was going to pass out.
I began feeling this way every day. From what I can remember, that was when I started blacking out while I was dancing.
Paul Taylor American Modern Dance's annual Lincoln Center season will feature a free memorial performance on November 12 honoring Donald McKayle, who passed away in spring 2018 at age 87.
When I started writing about dance professionally a decade ago, the experience was akin to taking baby steps among giants. There was something profoundly humbling—not to mention terrifying—about reviewing a new Odette/Odile in the same pages as Clement Crisp, who saw his first performance in 1942 and famously quipped: "I want to hear from someone who has been to 500 Swan Lakes before they lift the pen."
Is dance a sport? A Google search of that question will yield hundreds of results of impassioned arguments about whether or not we should consider dance a sport. The fact that breaking was recently provisionally added to the 2024 Summer Olympics program is certain to make the conversation even more heated.