These College Dancers Worked With Solange on the Project of A Lifetime
While Solange was busy helping big sis Beyoncé give Coachella its best performances of all time, an equally compelling project was quietly circulating on Instagram:
Solange directed this stunning interdisciplinary film, called Metatronia (Metatron's Cube), which features choreography by Gerard & Kelly and was created with Los Angeles' Hammer Museum as well as the clothing brand Uniqlo.
But of the almost 70 dancers in the film, the vast majority of them are college students. How'd they get so lucky?
Most of the students attend California Institute of the Arts and worked with the choreographers for a workshop earlier in the semester. Students from University of Southern California, Loyola Marymount University, University of California Los Angeles and the Alonzo King LINES Ballet program at Dominican University of California were also hired through an audition, along with some professional dancers.
We talked to Kevin Zambrano, a CalArts student who took part in the project, about the experience:
On the audition process:
The CalArts dancers were initially shocked that Gerard & Kelly were choreographing for such a high-profile artist—and even more shocked that they were being invited to participate. "To even be able to attend the audition was really special," says Zambrano.
Though the students were already familiar with the choreographers' work, Zambrano says the audition wasn't about getting phrases exactly right or being adept at any particular style. "They weren't looking for if you had technique, but dancers who were driven and had the ability to perform their truth," he says.
On working with Solange:
Zambrano says that Solange was involved every step of the way—from helping select the dancers to choreographing them spatially after Gerard & Kelly taught them phrases. "Her eye for dance and architecture is kinda ridiculous," he says.
She also cultivated a relaxed, down-to-earth vibe in rehearsals. "There were ups and downs in trying to complete the video, but having Solange treat you as if you're one of her own made it not stressful," Zambrano says.
On the final product:
Many of the reactions to the film have been about how calming and peaceful it is, says Zambrano. That was no accident: "Uniqlo is about inner peace, and we had to practice that as we performed because we sometimes we looked too angry or too happy," he says.
But the film makes an implicit political statement, too. "The immense amount of bodies, especially people of color and different sexual orientations and ages, speaks to the now," says Zambrano. "Solange spoke about how minimalism is dominated by the heterosexual white male and how her doing this was truly historical. What can we say with our bodies within this space that is not seen as ours?"
New York City Ballet continues its first year without Peter Martins at the helm as our spring season opens tonight.
When he retired at the start of the new year, we plunged headfirst into unknown, murky waters. Who would the new director be? When would we know? Would we dancers get some say in the decision? Who would oversee the Balanchine ballets? Who would be in charge of casting? Would a new director bring along huge upheaval? Could some of us be out of a job?
When I wrote about my struggle with depression, and eventual departure from dance because of it, I expected criticism. I was prepared to be challenged. But much to my relief, and horror, dancers from all over the world responded with support and stories of solidarity. The most critical response I saw was this one:
"Dance isn't for everyone."
This may as well be a mantra in the dance world. We have become entrenched in the Darwinian notion that the emotionally weak will be weeded out. There is no room for them anyway.
In his final bow at New York City Ballet, during what should have been a heroic conclusion to a celebrated ballet career, Robert Fairchild slipped and fell. His reaction? To lie down flat on his back like he meant to do it. Then start cracking up at himself.
"He's such a ham," says his sister Megan Fairchild, with a laugh. "He's really good at selling whatever his body is doing that day. He'll turn a moment that I would totally go home and cry about into something where the audience is like, 'That's the most amazing thing ever!' "
In the world of ballet, Arcadian Broad is a one-stop shop: He'll come up with a story, compose its music, choreograph the movement and dance it himself. But then Broad has always been a master of versatility. As a teenager he juggled school, dance and—after the departure of his father—financial responsibility. It was Broad's income from dancing that kept his family afloat. Fast-forward six years and things are far more stable. Broad now lives on his own in an apartment, but you can usually find him in the studio.
Bales of hay, black umbrellas, bicycles—this Midsummer Night's Dream would be unrecognizable to the Bard. Alexander Ekman's full-length, inspired by Scandinavian solstice traditions and set to music by Mikael Karlsson, is a madcap celebration of the longest day of the year, when the veil between our world and that of the supernatural is said to be at its thinnest. The Joffrey Ballet's performances mark the seductively surreal work's North American premiere. April 25–May 6. joffrey.org.
When Kevin "Iega" Jeff saw Fana Tshabalala's Indumba at the annual JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience in South Africa, he immediately knew he would ask Tshabalala to set the work on his company.
"There's an ancient energy in Fana's movement, a deep and trusted knowing," says Jeff, director of the Chicago-based Deeply Rooted Dance Theater. "Because I witnessed the raw humanity of his dancer's souls, I wanted my dancers to have that experience."
Growing up in a family-owned dance studio in Missouri had its perks for tap dancer Anthony Russo. But it also earned him constant taunting, especially in high school.
"There was a junior in my sophomore year health class who was absolutely relentless," he says. "I'd get tripped on my way to the front of the classroom and he'd say, 'Watch out, twinkle toes.' If I raised my hand and answered a question incorrectly, I'd hear a patronizing 'Nice one, Bojangles.' "
Choreographer Sergio Trujillo asked the women auditioning for ensemble roles in his newest musical to arrive in guys' clothing—"men's suits, or blazers and ties," he says. He wasn't being kinky or whimsical. The entire ensemble of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical is female, playing men and women interchangeably as they unfold the history of the chart-busting, Grammy-winning, indisputable Queen of Disco.
Have a scroll through Agnes Muljadi's Instagram feed (@artsyagnes), and you'll notice that in between her ballet shots is a curated mix of lifestyle pics. So what exactly sets her apart from the other influencers you follow? Muljadi has made a conscious effort to only feature natural beauty products, sustainable fashion and vegan foods. With over 500k followers, her social strategy (and commitment to making ethical choices) is clearly a hit. Ahead, learn why Muljadi switched to a vegan lifestyle, and the surprising way it's helped her dance career.