Loni Landon On Her Love/Hate Relationship with Social Media
Choreographer Loni Landon is no stranger to the enticing power of social media. Instagram, for example, makes it very easy for Landon to connect with other artists. "I feel torn about it," says Landon. "On one hand, I think it can be used in a really positive way. I have received so many jobs through connecting with people on social media. But I do think sometimes people are on it for the wrong reasons and it becomes a popularity contest."
Landon in rehearsal for DANCE NOW at Joe's Pub.
"I always question how to get younger people to come to shows and one of the benefits of social media is the ability to engage a larger audience." Landon is currently working with dancer Amanda Krische on a solo for DANCE NOW at Joe's Pub. We stepped into the studio with the pair to hear more about Landon's love/hate relationship with social media and how freelance choreographers can create more opportunities to show their work.