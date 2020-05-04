Staying Home with ABT Soloist Zhong-Jing Fang

Dance Magazine
May 04, 2020

Watch American Ballet Theatre soloist Zhong-Jing Fang's typical day at home.

Jim Coleman, Courtesy Boston Conservatory at Berklee
Boston Conservatory at Berklee

Boston Conservatory at Berklee Has A Transformational New Summer Intensive in Commercial Dance

If you're interested in a traditional contract at a ballet or contemporary company, it's easy to find an intensive that meets your needs. But up until now, summer opportunities for aspiring commercial dancers have been fairly limited.

Enter the brand-new, three-week Boston Conservatory at Berklee Commercial Dance Intensive, aimed at dancers ages 15-22 and emphasizing industry-specific skills—from urban dance to singing to hip hop to acting for the camera. The program aims to provide dancers with the confidence and expertise they need to thrive in an ever-competitive dance field where versatility is key.

