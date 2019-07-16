Powered by RebelMouse
Just for Fun
Madeline Schrock
Jul. 16, 2019 02:13PM EST

10 Dancer Moods as Told Through Stock Photos

As Dance Magazine editors, we admittedly spend more time than we'd like sifting through stock photography. Some of it is good, more of it is bad and most of it is just plain awkward.

But when paired with the right caption, those shots magically transform from head-scratchers to meme-worthy images that illustrate our singular experience as dancers. You can thank the internet for this special salute to dancer moods.

"I found a street with low traffic—and rent is free!"

Kyle Head/Unsplash

Living that dry-shampoo life. 

Miguel Salgado/Unsplash

"If I did it once I can do it again..."

Liel Anapolsky/Unsplash

"My standing leg looks stunning, but you'll just have to imagine it."

arnie chou/Unsplash

Because sports psychology doesn't practice itself

Nihal Demirci/Unsplash

"Yes, Debra, I have tried spotting the corner."

Ahmad Odeh/Unsplash

"What? You think I'm being dramatic? I'll show you dramatic."

Yitzhak Rodriguez/Unsplash

We've all been that dancer in the red shirt. 

JackF/Getty Images

"Can I get an honorary doctorate for that?"

Artranq/Getty Images

Got an alternate caption idea? Tell us in the comments.

