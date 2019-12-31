Getty Images

Should Dancers Check Out These Trendy New Stretch Studios?

Jennifer Stahl
Dec 31, 2019

It's hard to find a dancer who doesn't want to increase their flexibility in at least one part of their body. So one of 2019's biggest fitness trends caught our attention: Dozens of stretch studios have been popping up across the country, from boutique companies like LYMBR and Stretch*D, to the national franchise StretchLab with its 75 locations.

Stretch studios seem like a great idea for people who've never been able to touch their own feet, but could they also be helpful for dancers?

What's Offered

One-on-one assisted stretch sessions can last anywhere from 15 to 70 minutes, with prices ranging from roughly $30 to $150 (although all sorts of packages are offered to encourage repeat visits).

Stretchers typically assist clients through both static and dynamic stretches, and might use specific methods like proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation, in which you contract certain muscles to get a deeper stretch.

Many stretch studios also offer group sessions. StretchLab, for instance, gives 50-minute classes for up to six people, incorporating props like yoga straps and foam rollers. StretchChi in Chicago offers three-hour workshops to dive into the root causes of flexibility issues.

Who's Stretching You

Most studios certify their stretchers in their own method, so the training and qualifications can vary depending on where you go. At LYMBR, for example, all stretch therapists are required to get a national certification in personal training before going through 150 hours of training in the LYMBR Method. Other studios require far less.

Unsurprisingly, if you're browsing through the bios of professional stretchers, you'll find a number have dance backgrounds themselves. Many also have certifications in related fields like corrective exercise, Pilates, massage or yoga.

Should Dancers Try It? 

As much as dancers need extreme ranges of motion to meet the demands of today's choreography, some dance medicine specialists are starting to believe that simply stretching more is not best the way to get there. Experts like Dr. Sue Mayes, principal physiotherapist at The Australian Ballet, advise dancers against long passive stretches, arguing that what dancers really need is strength, because muscles get tight when they're over-fatigued.

"The more I learn about the body, the less I recommend stretching," says physical therapist Alexis Sams of AZ Dance Medicine Specialists. She believes dancers who struggle with flexibility need to find—and address—the root cause. "Trying to increase mobility without identifying what's holding it back can either restrict motion somewhere else, or damage the area that's being 'forced' to stretch when it's protecting something."

Lastics Stretch Technique creator Donna Flagg, who teaches at dance studios like Broadway Dance Center and Steps on Broadway, is obviously a fan of stretching, but finds little benefit in having someone do it for you. While she admits that it can feel good to be physically manipulated (just like a massage), and it will loosen you up a bit temporarily, she believes assisted stretching won't fundamentally change your flexibility: "If you don't control your muscles, they don't learn," she says.

The bottom line? Booking a personal stretch session might be a nice way to treat yourself, but don't expect it to magically transform your développés.

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
flexibility dance medicine lastics stretching

Latest Posts

Getty Images

How to Make Resolutions That Actually Get You The Results You Want

The clean slate of a new year makes January prime time for big plans, dreams and, of course, resolutions. But jotting down a bunch of far-fetched goals probably isn't going to keep you motivated throughout the year. Here, experts sound off on four common dancer resolutions, and how to make each more effective.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
strength training diet stretching goals resolutions
resolutions
Getty Images

Get New Year's Resolution Inspo From Our "25 to Watch"

We're predicting big things in 2020 for the dance artists on our "25 to Watch" list—but what are they hoping for themselves? Eight of our picks shared their resolutions for the year to come.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
25 to watch mira nadon ashley r.t. yergens gabrielle hamilton luke hickey maya man khalia campbell zenon zubyk zimmi coker new year's resolutions
new year's resolutions
Getty Images

Some Small Dance Companies Don't Have HR. So What Do You Do If Something Happens?

When Evan Supple joined a small but internationally renowned ballet company in 2016, he was told that it was like a family. Dancers shared ownership of the work and rehearsal process and were close with the artistic director. But when Supple reported abuse he says he witnessed at a children's rehearsal and was subsequently fired, he was forced to reckon with a much more hostile reality.

"The open, nurturing environment that I saw as the company's greatest strength when I took the job actually contributed to my downfall," he says. Because he felt empowered to speak up, he was all the more mystified when it seemed there was no recourse for how he was treated after taking action.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
career advice
career advice

Editors' Picks

contest
Enter Our Video Contest
Submit Here