Friday Film Break: "SY-FER" by Killian Lassablière

Dance Magazine
Feb 19, 2021

This mini-doc directed by Killian Lassablière offers an intimate look at the afrodance scene in Paris. Curiosity about afrodance—a style made from the blending of several African dances—has recently sprouted on social media, but the project creator says the afrodance community remains small and tightly knit. "SY-FER" not only showcases the dance style, but celebrates the close ties of a community brought together by its love for African culture and dance.

