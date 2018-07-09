Rhythm in Motion Is The Ultimate Celebration of Tap in New York City
Every summer Tap City gives New Yorkers a week of classes, events and awards culminating in "Rhythm in Motion." This year the showcase, on July 11, has gathered star tappers—and not only tappers—in a mix of tradition and innovation.
Chloe Arnold's new group Apartment 33 (her previous group, Syncopated Ladies, went viral) as well as Caleb Teicher (a 2012 "25 to Watch") will be part of the mix. Lisa La Touche has choreographed a trio, and the fearless B-girl from the Bronx, Ana "Rokafella" Garcia, is choreographing for a quartet of break dancers. Leo Sandoval, the smoothest tapper from Brazil, is making a new piece to music by Steve Reich.
A special treat: Michelle Dorrance will perform an excerpt from her wonderful, wacky piece to Fats Waller, Until the Real Thing Comes Along, which was crazy good when it premiered at The Joyce Theater last fall.
Other choreographers on the program include Brinae Ali, Christina Carminucci, Felipe Galganni and Nicholas Van Young.
Tap City is produced by the American Tap Dance Foundation, which was founded 32 years ago by Charles "Honi" Coles and 2014 Dance Magazine Award recipients Brenda Bufalino and Tony Waag.