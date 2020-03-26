The Marquis de Cuevas and Serge Lifar duel.

World Wide Photos, Courtesy DM Archives

#TBT: That One Time Paris Opéra Ballet's Director Got Into an Actual Duel Over a Ballet

Courtney Escoyne
Mar 26, 2020

On March 29, 1958, a question of rights to a particular ballet led to an illegal duel between a choreographer and an impresario.

When then–Paris Opéra Ballet director Serge Lifar demanded that the International Ballet withdraw his Noir et Blanc from its program, the company's impresario, Jorge de Cuevas (better known as the Marquis de Cuevas), ignored the injunction. It was staged anyway, leading Lifar to approach Cuevas at intermission and throw his handkerchief in his face; the Marquis responded by slapping Lifar.

The next morning Lifar's representatives challenged Cuevas to a duel. The two men met a few days later by accident, with Lifar reportedly remarking, "I feel sorry for you, you can hardly see. But I'll make you dance a minuet to my épée." Though both soon seemed ready to let the matter go, their representatives' fervor and a deluge of press coverage led the pair to meet for a "secret" duel outside Paris—with some 50 reporters and photographers in tow.

Lifar stands with one hand on his hip, the other arm, still wearing a protective glove, extended as a doctor applies a bandage. The Marquis de Cuevas walks with his back to the camera, flanked by his two witnesses.

Lifar has his nicked arm bandaged by a doctor after the duel.

World Wide Photos, Courtesy DM Archives

Cuevas ultimately won the day, wounding Lifar's arm in the fourth round. After, the two men "embraced, declaring their mutual admiration and respect," according to a report in the May 1958 issue of Dance Magazine—the end of a backstage drama fit for a ballet.

Related Articles Around the Web
serge lifar marquis de cuevas paris opera ballet dance history

Latest Posts

Studio Bleu students Jaxon Keller, Samantha Halker and Alia Wiggins. Photos by Chris Stark
Badge
Harlequin Floors

How Turning Boards and Practice Mats Can Revolutionize Your Dance Training

When it comes to equipment, dancers don't need much—just shoes and whatever can fit in their dance bag. But between rehearsals in the studio and performances on stage, one major piece of equipment often goes overlooked—the floor.

Dancers too often find themselves warming up on the concrete or carpet backstage, or wanting to practice in a location without a proper floor. For years, Harlequin Floors has offered a solution to this problem with its innovative turning board, offering a portable and personal floor that can be flipped between marley and wood. Now, they've revolutionized portability again with their practice mat, offering dancers the option to roll up their own personal floor and sling it over their shoulders like a yoga mat.

We spoke with experts from every corner of the dance industry to see how Harlequin's products have become their everyday essentials:

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS