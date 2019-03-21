Powered by RebelMouse
Just for Fun
Courtney Escoyne
Mar. 21, 2019 02:58PM EST

#tbt: Check Out Our Beauty Advice—Featuring DIY Facelift Exercises— from 1944

A page from the December 1944 issue of Dance Magazine

Sometimes we find absolute gems in the DM Archives. And sometimes we find things that are so bizarre we couldn't have made them up if we tried. Take, for example, the opening lines of an article that appeared in the December 1944 issue of Dance Magazine:

"Dancers have a way of looking one-half their age when most people are worrying about looking fat and forty and not very fair. Of course, it's mostly a dancer's consistent daily exercise that does the trick but it is also partly psychological. Contemplation of beauty, associating yourself with beauty and continually expressing beauty in your own person all work miracles against the onslaught of age."

In "Lifting Your Own Face," we spoke to accompanist Elizabeth Gilfillan, who shared with us some of her "fifty famous face lifting exercises," including "The Mouth Rejuvenator" and "The All-Over Lift." She claimed that diligent practice of these had made her appear significantly younger and would do the same for any woman who was committed to doing the exercises regularly and correctly. (She later penned a book on the subject, now out of print.) "Oh, I wish all women would realize how important it is to keep a young face," Gilfillan told us. "Then there would be fewer husbands running afield."

A page from the December 1944 issue of Dance Magazine

We've come a long way in the last 75 years—and we certainly don't recommend that you start your day with "twenty-five dashes of cold water...[with] a thick soft washcloth in each hand to save time and cover the whole face each time," or to complete your morning routine with "The Mouth Rejuvenator":

"The exercise: Purse the lips in the whistling position, then relax their edges to spread them out like a flower, and at the same time lift the mouth until it actually bumps against the nose and meanwhile try to smile. You can't smile, but the effort will harden and lift the cheeks. Think up, up, up, everything up."

If you're searching for some 21st century skincare advice, look no further than our Active Beauty column—like these pro-tested picks from a couple of Radio City Rockettes.

Related Articles Around the Web
dm archives elizabeth gilfillan
The Conversation
Career Advice

5 Ways to "Marie Kondo" Your Dance Life

Quinn Wharton

If everyone seems a bit obsessed with tidying up right now, blame the trendy Japanese organizing guru Marie Kondo. Her uber-popular book-turned-Netflix-show has so many people purging their closets that thrift stores can no longer keep up with the donations. The reason? Fans are falling in love with what Kondo calls "the life-changing magic of tidying up."

Keep reading... Show less
Breaking Stereotypes

How This Dancer with Cerebral Palsy Stays Performance-Ready

Mark Wickens

As a dancer with hemiplegia cerebral palsy, Jerron Herman has never been far from the physical therapy room—or an occupational therapist or some kind of medical interventionist. "I'm almost always in deep conversation with that kind of practitioner," says Herman, who performs with Heidi Latsky Dance.

It's part of keeping his body ready to dance—and to move throughout his daily life. Herman shared his routine with Dance Magazine.

Keep reading... Show less