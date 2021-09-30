Photos courtesy Peck

Take Our Master Classes With Tiler Peck on Dance Media Live!

Dance Magazine
Sep 30, 2021

New York City Ballet star Tiler Peck is unstoppable, whether she's performing, choreographing or teaching class. Now you can have a chance to learn from Peck directly, and then join her for an exclusive conversation.

We are thrilled to present Dance Media Live! with Tiler Peck, a virtual master class series streamed live on Zoom from the historic studios at New York City Center. In each hour-long session, Peck will tackle a subject like turns, injury prevention, musicality and speed, or a variation, teaching combinations, choreography and exercises to help you improve. Every class will end with an interactive Q&A, allowing students to ask Peck all of their burning questions.

Classes will take place on Zoom, offering opportunities for personal feedback and corrections. Each costs $150, or you can sign up for the first two classes together for $200 total. The first classes on the lineup include:

Turns: Saturday, October 16, 11 am Eastern/8 am Pacific
Variation from Swan Lake: Sunday, November 7, 11 am Eastern/8 am Pacific

Register for each class here.

