What Will We See During the 2018 Tony Awards? We Have a Few (Dance-Centric) Requests
The biggest weekend in Broadway is finally upon us: The Tony Awards are this Sunday (airing at 8 pm EST on CBS). While other media outlets might be busy forecasting winners, we're speculating about the dancing we might get to see during the broadcast.
Needless to say, we have a few ideas.
First off, let's get some dancing in that opening number.
Hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles are known more for their pipes than their dancing feet, but that's what ensembles are for! Will they reach the heights of Neil Patrick Harris' legendary 2013 opener? (Can anyone?)
Since Mikhail Baryshnikov is reportedly presenting (!!!)...
Via Giphy
Can someone convince him to dance a bit while he's up there? Just a little bit? Please?
Will we get to see Ariana DeBose tear it up on the dance floor?
Hamilton's original "bullet" nabbed an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical nomination for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. While we don't know what song(s) the production will be bringing, we're desperately hoping for a glimpse of her "Disco Donna" dancing Sergio Trujillo's heels work, especially after she took home a Chita Rivera Award for it.
Speaking of Chita Rivera, is she going to dance to the podium to receive her Lifetime Achievement Award?
Via Giphy
Because we really hope she does—or at least that there's some serious dancing in her honor.
While we're on the topic of dream performers, can we also get some Amar Ramasar?
Amar Ramasar and the ensemble of Carousel. Photo by Julieta Cervantes
What can we say, we've missed the New York City Ballet principal this spring! The "Blow High, Blow Low" number from Carousel has gotten a lot of critical buzz due to the heady combination of Justin Peck's choreography and Ramasar's irresistible performance chops. Plus, it would give viewers outside NYCB's orbit a chance to drool over Ramasar's dreaminess.
What about some moves from Camille A. Brown?
Once On This Island racked up eight nominations, giving nods to virtually the entire production team—except for Brown, the show's choreographer. But the revival's performance at the Tonys would be the perfect opportunity to show those nominators what they may have overlooked.
And we wouldn't complain about another glimpse of the SpongeBob ensemble.
We'd love another chance to see Gavin Lee/Squidward's tap skills or Wesley Taylor/Plankton's rap skills—the same ensemble gives excellent dance backup to both, choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, in drastically different styles. But we acknowledge that it'll probably be breakout star (and Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical nominee) Ethan Slater repping SpongeBob SquarePants.
Oh, and we still really want to see the presentation of the Best Choreography Tony.
Come on, we deserved to see Andy Blankenbuehler's acceptance speech in 2016! Photo by Shevett Studios, Courtesy The Tony Awards
I know, we bring this up every year, it's a long show, something has to happen during the commercial breaks, etc. But if Peck takes home a Tony for his first Broadway outing—after nabbing both the Drama Desk and Chita Rivera Awards for his work on Carousel, he's the easy favorite—we'd really like to witness it.
Last week for "So You Think You Can Dance," Travis Wall choreographed a routine to Nina Simone's "Strange Fruit." It had beautiful dancers, liquid movement and subtle lighting. The concept no doubt had good intentions. But the execution was troublesome.
My complicated relationship with "So You Think You Can Dance" will never cease. I was in the second row when the "SYTYCD" Season 2 tour hit my city; I've taken class from Season 1 winner Nick Lazzarini; I saved Melanie and Marco's duets to my "Favorites" on YouTube.
The show creates opportunities for dancers and choreographers, yet consistently holds the artistic integrity of dance to such a low standard. The nature of this competitive dance show is quick-paced, where choreographers set several dances on performers in one week or less. The repercussions of this learn-dance-eliminate cycle are such that the process, research and discussion of the dance—namely the work in spotlight—are condensed into a week.
As one of the most celebrated concert dance choreographers working today, a Broadway musical felt like a natural next step for Camille A. Brown. She'd already dabbled in choreography for musical theater and plays. Plus, she tells rich, vivid stories in her concert work about the struggles and triumphs of being a black woman in America today. So when we found out she would be choreographing the Broadway revival of Once on This Island, we were understandably excited. And she didn't disappoint.
But when the 2018 Tony Award nominations were announced last month, Brown wasn't on the list for Best Choreography. Four white men snagged the five nominations (Christopher Gattelli for My Fair Lady and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Steven Hoggett for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two, Casey Nicholaw for Mean Girls and Justin Peck for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel.) Most of the choreographers overall this season were white men, as is usually the case.
For many dancers, a "warmup" consists of sitting on the floor stretching their legs in various positions. But this strategy only reduces your muscles' ability to work properly—it negatively affects your strength, endurance, balance and speed for up to an hour.
Save your flexibility training for the end of the day. Instead, follow a warmup that will actually help prevent injury and improve your body's performance.
According to the International Association of Dance Medicine and Science, a smart warmup has four parts: "a gentle pulse-raising section, a joint mobilization section, a muscle lengthening section and a strength/balance building section."
Travis Wall draws inspiration from dancers Tate McCrae, Timmy Blankenship and more.
One often-overlooked relationship that exists in dance is the relationship between choreographer and muse. Recently two-time Emmy Award Winner Travis Wall opened up about his experience working with dancers he considers to be his muses.
"My muses in choreography have evolved over the years," says Wall. "When I'm creating on Shaping Sound, our company members, my friends, are my muses. But at this current stage of my career, I'm definitely inspired by new, fresh talent."
Wall adds, "I'm so inspired by this new generation of dancers. Their teachers have done such incredible jobs, and I've seen these kids grown up. For many of them, I've had a hand in their exposure to choreography."
Your body's inner chemist knows exactly what to do to make you a slightly better version of yourself onstage. The excitement of performing gets your adrenal glands to release epinephrine, a hormone that makes your heart work harder and your senses get sharper. It also yields endorphins, boosting your confidence and artistry.
But what if something you did yesterday cancels out that natural bump?
In the June 1963 issue of Dance Magazine, we profiled a young Royal Ballet dancer named Lynn Seymour. At 14, she was invited to move to London to study at the Royal Ballet School. The Vancouver native told us she arrived "terribly excited and more than a little scared. I just sunk my teeth in and started to work." It paid off.
Just in time for its summer season at Lincoln Center, the dancers and management of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater have settled their issues surrounding the performers' union contracts. Now that they've reached a new collective bargaining agreement, the dancers can sail into this weeklong season of nine ballets. (Well, maybe not sail, since this is some of the hardest repertory on earth.)
Whether it's your first time jumping into the audition scene or you have hundreds of crinkled numbers to prove you're a seasoned pro, having a panel of judges eyeing your every move makes everyone's mind race a little.
Here are eight thoughts you're bound to have when you step into the studio for an audition.
With his debonair charm and fluent feet, Tony Yazbeck seems built for ebullient men like Gabey in On the Town, who earned him a 2015 Tony nomination. But he's riding high at the moment dancing nervous breakdowns. First, there was his fierce, knife-edged tapping in Prince of Broadway, which just won him a Chita Rivera Award. (Full disclosure: I'm a juror.) Now he's giving a tour-de-force performance as a restless womanizer in The Beast in the Jungle, having its world premiere at the off-Broadway Vineyard Theatre through June 24. Both were choreographed for him by Susan Stroman.